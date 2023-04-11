A-State wins with 11-run inning

Arkansas State catcher Dylan DeButy dives to catch a foul pop-up on a bunt during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Tomlinson Stadium. ASU, which hosts Murray State this evening, scored 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Troy 17-7.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Sun Belt Conference run rule was all that stopped Arkansas State in Saturday’s eighth inning at Tomlinson Stadium.

ASU pieced together its biggest inning in nearly four years to finish a 17-7 victory over Troy. The Red Wolves took advantage of four hits, five walks, two batters hit by pitch and two Trojan errors to score 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com