A-State wins with 11-run inning

JONESBORO — The Sun Belt Conference run rule was all that stopped Arkansas State in Saturday’s eighth inning at Tomlinson Stadium.
ASU pieced together its biggest inning in nearly four years to finish a 17-7 victory over Troy. The Red Wolves took advantage of four hits, five walks, two batters hit by pitch and two Trojan errors to score 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth.
“It was electric,” said third baseman Daedrick Cail, who drew a bases-loaded walk in the inning. “We were all trying to just stack quality at-bats on top of each other. Instead of just trying to make the extreme happen, we just kept trying to win every pitch, and it showed.”
Two outs were all five Troy pitchers could record on 58 pitches in the eighth, which ended when Brandon Hager’s RBI single gave ASU a 10-run lead. The contest halted at that point since the final game of a Sun Belt series ends when a team leads by 10 or more runs after seven innings.
ASU (10-18, 2-8 Sun Belt) has lost four conference games by one or two runs, dropping another by five in extra innings. Another close finish seemed to be in the works when Troy (22-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) belted back-to-back home runs to score three runs for a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth.
“We’ve gone back and forth in a lot of Sun Belt games where we had chances to take the game and the opponent takes it back,” ASU coach Tommy Raffo sad. “We just haven’t been on the good end of it whether we try to take the game by making a play, having a really good at-bat or maybe something on the mound. The guys are really just fighting like crazy because they all want to win.
“There’s a desire on this club to do well and it’s been frustrating. We think we have not played maybe up to par to what we think we can do. We’ve had some guys out and that’s hurt us, whether that’s guys on the mound or a couple of guys at the plate. It’s a team deal and other people have to come in and help, and (Saturday) was that.”
A double play that included a tag at home plate ended the top of the eighth, keeping ASU within 7-6. Allen Grier started the bottom of the inning by drawing a four-pitch walk.
Wil French’s sacrifice bunt moved Grier to second. Blake Burris followed with a bunt down the third base line for an infield single, with Grier scoring on the play when the Trojans made an errant throw to first base.
“We thought we had it open most of the series,” Raffo said of Burris’ bunt. “He had a pitch to do it with, it was an off-speed pitch that was up, and he kind of put in what we call the kill zone. He executed it perfectly and it kind of got the wheels spinning a little bit.”
Cason Tollett followed with a single through the right side, putting runners on first and third, and Brayden Caskey entered as a pinch runner for Tollett. Hager was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Kody Darcy popped up for the second out, but Cross Jumper was hit by a 3-1 pitch to score Burris for an 8-7 lead.
Cail walked on a full count to score Caskey.
Dylan DeButy walked on five pitches to score another run, making the lead 10-7. The inning stayed alive on Grier’s fielder’s choice ground ball, which resulted in two runs scoring after the shortstop’s errant toss to second base.
French walked to load the bases again and Burris walked at the end of a 10-pitch at-bat to score another run, pushing ASU’s lead to 13-7.
Caskey followed with the big hit of the inning, a three-run double to right center. Hager’s RBI single gave the Red Wolves the run needed to end the game.
According to research by ASU athletic media relations, Saturday’s 11-run inning was the Red Wolves’ first with 10 or more runs since they scored 12 in the first against Appalachian State on May 4, 2019.
The Red Wolves, who outhit the Trojans 30-28 in the series despite losing two of three games, had 13 hits Saturday.
Cail was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. His totals included a sixth-inning home run that came on what he described as “a nice little fastball, middle-middle.” Burris, Tollett and Grier had two hits each.
Tollett was ASU’s starter at first base before suffering a knee injury in the season opener.
He batted second in Friday’s 8-1 loss and was third in the lineup Saturday, going 4-for-10 in those two games.
“There’s a presence he brings to our lineup. Batting three-hole is kind of a special place to bat. What I mean by that is everybody knows that’s probably the toughest hitter or the toughest out, and you really have to make pitches,” Raffo said. “We’ve had to have Hager there and he’s more of a cleanup guy, and we really like him there. When (Tollett) went down in the first game of the season, it kind of changed us a little bit, and we’re glad he’s given us some of the at-bats he gave us the last two games. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s going to do everything he can to give us that type of at-bat.”
Redshirt freshman Kyler Carmack gave the Red Wolves another solid start on the mound, yielding one earned run (four total) and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Jacob Conover recorded all three outs in the eighth for the victory.
ASU hosts Murray State (16-16) tonight at 6 to end a four-game home stand. The Red Wolves resume Sun Belt play on Friday at Georgia State (15-17, 5-7 Sun Belt).
“It’s definitely big, knowing that we can compete in this league, knowing that we have the tools, as you just saw, to win at a high level,” Cail said of Saturday’s victory. “It’s definitely given us momentum, especially having off (Sunday) and then coming back for Murray State, then back into conference play. We’ll definitely run with this and see how far it takes us.”