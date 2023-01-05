A-State working to fix defensive issues

Arkansas State’s Keya Patton shoots over an Oklahoma defender during a game earlier this season. The Red Wolves host Troy tonight at First National Bank Arena.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers expects a different approach to start yielding different results on defense this evening.

Arkansas State gave up 180 points over two games last week as the Red Wolves opened their Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball slate with losses at Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia Southern. ASU has surrendered 75 or more points in six games, five of which resulted in losses.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Troy

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 5-8, 0-2 SBC; Troy 6-7, 1-1 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 14-13

Last meeting: Troy, 79-72, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com