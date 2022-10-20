A-State's Balado counting on roster depth

JONESBORO — With many new players on rosters across the Sun Belt Conference, not to mention four new teams, Arkansas State’s Mike Balado said it’s difficult to guess which team will win the league.
Balado’s peers in the Sun Belt don’t view the Red Wolves as a likely contender right now, based on their 12th-place finish in the preseason coaches poll, but that’s not a concern for ASU’s sixth-year head coach.
“When you lose four out of your top six scorers, you tend for people not to know what you’ve got coming in, so they’re not going to rate you pretty high,” Balado said Wednesday during Sun Belt media day in New Orleans. “I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, but I know the players do. We talk about the respect factor and to build the respect and gain the respect from people in your league.”
Louisiana-Lafayette, which returns two all-conference players in preseason player of the year Jordan Brown and Kobe Julien, was projected as the favorite by league coaches. Defending regular-season champion Texas State was second in the poll.
Junior guard Caleb Fields, who also represented ASU at Sun Belt media day, said he doesn’t worry too much about the poll, either.
“You can finish first and you’re ranked 12th, and the first-place team can finish fifth. That doesn’t really matter,” Fields said. “You still have to go out there and play the games. For me, I don’t look at it like that, but the new guys, they haven’t experienced it. I just tell them not to worry about it. It’s not as deep as they might think it is.”
Fields is the lone returning starter from last year’s team that finished 18-11 overall and 8-7 in conference play for sixth place. Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier transferred to Miami, Marquis Eaton completed his eligibility and two other starters entered the transfer portal.
With nine newcomers joining seven returning lettermen, Balado said he is excited about the team ASU has put together for the season that begins Nov. 7 against Harding.
“A lot of new faces in that locker room, but we did a good job of getting the guys that we wanted,” Balado said. “We didn’t settle and our returning core is good as well, with this young man next to me (Fields) plus some guys who played major minutes. It’s something I’m really excited about going into 2022-2023 season and looking forward to battling all these great teams in the league and also our non-conference schedule.”
Fields, who has 74 career starts at ASU, averaged 7.3 points per game last season. He was selected as a third-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection.
Balado is happy to put the ball in Fields’ hands.
“It’s refreshing as a coach to have a guy who has the ball in his hands 90 percent of the game and know he’s going to make the right decision. That’s one thing about him,” Balado said. “If you look at his assist-to-turnover ratio in his career, it’s pretty good. I think he averaged almost six assists last year. He knows the system, knows what guys need the shot where, where they like the ball, and his leadership on the court is phenomenal. I feel great as a coach to have him back and be the leader of our team.”
Sophomore guards Avery Felts and Malcolm Farrington were also key backcourt reserves last season, while senior guard/forward Markise Davis played a versatile role. Redshirt freshman Caleb London is back after redshirting because of a shoulder injury. Junior forward Antwon Jackson is the lone frontcourt returnee.
Balado said the Red Wolves will have to replace last year’s production, which included Omier’s 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, with a collective approach.
“When we talked about going into this season, you have to look at numbers and stats, so how do you replace the numbers and stats that you’ve lost? I think it’s going to have to be done by committee,” Balado said. “I don’t think one person is going to be able to do it. We’re going to be very deep this year, so you look at our rotation that possibly could have 11 or even 12 in games.
“When you add all those people together, you’re going to have to come up with numbers that are missing from last year. One person won’t do it. It will have to be by committee between three or four people.”
The Red Wolves had an early opportunity to test their depth when they visited the Dominican Republic for a three-game exhibition tour in August.
Omar El-Sheikh, a 6-8 graduate transfer, led ASU in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.0 per game) as ASU won two out of three games on the trip. El-Sheikh spent last season at Assumption College and has previous Division I experience at Fairfield.
“He’s very versatile. He can step out and shoot it, but also score inside, very physical, and a good passer, too,” Balado said. “What I like about him most, and I’m talking about with Caleb, too, is their intelligence level. Their IQ is very high, which makes it easy to run different things and play different lineups with those two guys out there.”
Farrington averaged 16.3 points in the three exhibition games, making 14-of-26 attempts from the 3-point line. Davis contributed 13 points per game during the trip.
Other frontcourt additions include 6-6 sophomore Julian Lual, 7-2 redshirt freshman Alaaeddine Boutayeb and 6-10 freshman Izaiyah Nelson. Boutayeb is a transfer from Florida State, while Lual initially signed with Cleveland State before switching to ASU after the Vikings underwent a coaching change.
Backcourt signees included sophomore guards Mak Manciel and Detrick Reeves, plus freshman Terrance Ford Jr. ASU’s roster also includes three non-scholarship guards in sophomore Nicolas Tingling, senior Dylan Arnette and freshman Parker St. Pierre, who is from Valley View.
Manciel will miss this season after recently suffering a knee injury.
“The way we look at it is, first for Mak, he’ll look at basketball through a different lens right now, from a coaching perspective,” Balado said. “Maybe that will help him going into next season and it will give an opportunity for somebody else to step up. It’s next man up. We talked about that and not to sound insensitive, the season is still here, so we have different guys do different things.
“We’ve tried different ideas. Terrance Ford and Caleb playing together is something I’m excited about. Markise Davis is very versatile, so we can play him on the perimeter as well. There are different things we’ve toyed with and we have to come up with a solution, because the games are going to come pretty quick.”
ASU will conduct its Scarlet & Black Scrimmage on Friday at 6 p.m. The Red Wolves have an exhibition game Nov. 2 against Voorhees (S.C.) College before opening the season Nov. 7 against Harding.
Non-conference play runs through Dec. 22, when the Red Wolves host former Sun Belt rival Arkansas-Little Rock. ASU opens Sun Belt play on Dec. 29 at Old Dominion.