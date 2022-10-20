A-State's Balado counting on roster depth

Arkansas State coach Mike Balado (left) and junior guard Caleb Fields answer questions during Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball media day Wednesday in New Orleans.

 Sun Belt Conference

JONESBORO — With many new players on rosters across the Sun Belt Conference, not to mention four new teams, Arkansas State’s Mike Balado said it’s difficult to guess which team will win the league.

Balado’s peers in the Sun Belt don’t view the Red Wolves as a likely contender right now, based on their 12th-place finish in the preseason coaches poll, but that’s not a concern for ASU’s sixth-year head coach.

