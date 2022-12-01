A-State's Balado emphasizing toughness

Arkansas State’s Malcolm Farrington drives to the basket as Tennessee-Martin’s Desmond Williams (10) and Jordan Sears (3) defend during a Nov. 22 game in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves host Mississippi Valley State tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado meant to make a point with Arkansas State’s practice plan between games last weekend.

Displeased with ASU’s toughness in Friday night’s 67-59 loss to Prairie View A&M, Balado kept the Red Wolves on the court longer than normal leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game against Bethel.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Site: First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 4-3; MVSU 1-7

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 12-4

Last meeting: ASU, 82-77, 2021-22

