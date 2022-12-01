A-State's Balado emphasizing toughness

JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado meant to make a point with Arkansas State’s practice plan between games last weekend.
Displeased with ASU’s toughness in Friday night’s 67-59 loss to Prairie View A&M, Balado kept the Red Wolves on the court longer than normal leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game against Bethel.
“I wasn’t really pleased with the way we approached the (Prairie View) game as far as our toughness,” said Balado, whose team defeated Bethel 90-65. “I thought they out-toughed us the whole game and that really hurt us when it came to having a chance to win. We really stressed that the next day and game day. We practiced two hours, 45 minutes on Saturday and we practiced an hour and 35, 40 minutes on game day.
“I wanted to send a clear message and I think they got it. We were happy to get back in the win column.”
The Red Wolves (4-3) hope to get back there again this evening as they host Mississippi Valley State (1-7). Tipoff at First National Bank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.
While acknowledging Sunday’s game against an NAIA opponent was one ASU should win, Balado said he liked the way the Red Wolves won. ASU shot 58.6 percent from the field and held a 34-28 rebounding advantage despite giving up some offensive boards late in the game.
“I liked that we scored 90 points,” Balado said. “I was also happy with the way our guys came out toughness-wise, rebounding. I think they had 10 offensive rebounds, but I think five came in the last five and a half, six minutes. For most of the game we did a good job of blocking them out and our toughness was at a level where I liked it to be.”
Guard Malcolm Farrington, who scored 18 points against Bethel, is averaging 15 points per game. Guard Caleb Fields (13.0) and guard/forward Markise Davis (10.3) also have double-digit scoring averages, with forward Omar El-Sheikh (9.3) not far behind them.
ASU started two freshmen, forward Izaiyah Nelson and guard Terrance Ford Jr., against Bethel. Nelson has started four games while Ford started for the first time in place of Avery Felts, who was dealing with an illness, Balado said.
“Izaiyah Nelson has been playing really, really well. He brings an element to our team when it comes to rebounding and the way he plays as far as his motor. It was great for us to throw him in there because he does give us that early in the game,” Balado said. “Terrance has been playing well, but Avery was a little under the weather. I started Terrance to see if I can give Avery a little bit of rest early and maybe a different look coming off the bench.”
Forward Julian Lual, who scored 12 points in 21 minutes off the bench against Bethel, is likely to see his minutes increase, Balado said.
“I think Julian has been one that we’ve had to watch a lot of film with and kind of groom him into what we need him to be, and him finally understanding that and playing with a little more calmness, a little bit more pace and a little bit more physicality,” Balado said. “He brings an element scoring-wise. He’s a very good mid-range shooter and that’s big for us. He also plays really hard, with a great motor, as well.”
While ASU is playing at home for the sixth time in eight games this evening, MVSU is playing away from home for the eighth time. The Delta Devils defeated North Alabama 76-68 in their only home game to date.
MVSU is 0-5 in road games with losses to Baylor, Hawaii, Missouri, Air Force and Colorado State. The Delta Devils also have neutral site losses to Yale and Eastern Washington.
“You’re going to see that a lot from the SWAC teams because they play so many guarantee games early, so their numbers are a little fudged, a little skewed,” Balado said. “You have to take into account the level of talent they’ve played. They’re better offensively than people give them credit for because of who they’ve played.”
Guard Terry Collins is averaging 17.4 points per game to lead MVSU. Collins scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 27 against Missouri, which led 40-37 at halftime and eventually prevailed 83-62.
After tonight’s game, ASU travels to Central Arkansas on Dec. 6 and Air Force on Dec. 9. The Red Wolves will then return home for a three-game home stand that begins Dec. 14 against Southeast Missouri.