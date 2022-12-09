A-State's Balado expects deliberate pace at Air Force

JONESBORO — Mike Balado doesn’t expect a fast-paced game this evening when Arkansas State visits Air Force.
The Red Wolves aren’t likely to press much with limited backcourt depth and even if they do, the Falcons tend to control the tempo. Eight of Air Force’s first 10 foes scored in the 50s or 60s.
“It’s hard to score in transition against them,” said Balado, ASU’s head coach. “They send four guys back on every shot, so there’s really not a lot of opportunities unless you get steals, and if you’re too aggressive, that’s where they get you on the backdoor (cuts).
“I anticipate a slow-paced game. We have to be effective in the half court both on offense and defense. They’re not going to make mistakes, they’re very disciplined, so we have to make sure we’re making less mistakes and being effective with what we’re doing.”
The Red Wolves have traveled to Colorado Springs, Colo., for their final non-conference road game of the season. Tipoff at Air Force’s Clune Arena is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Central.
While ASU (5-4) hasn’t won more than two in a row, Air Force (6-4) has won five of its last six games. The Falcons took down South Dakota 79-58 on Tuesday, limiting the Coyotes to 3-of-21 from the 3-point line and 37 percent shooting overall from the field. They also hold wins over USC-Upstate, Mississippi Valley State, Montana and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their last six games, along with a loss at Portland State.
Air Force shot 49 percent from the field, including 11-of-24 from the 3-point line, on Tuesday. Jake Heidbreder, a 6-5 sophomore guard, was 5-of-8 from the 3-point line in scoring a career-high 27 points.
Heidbreder averages 15.4 points to lead the Falcons, whose 20-player roster has 17 underclassmen. Senior guard Camden Vander Zwaag is Air Force’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game.
Balado said Air Force, which is coached by Joe Scott, is a difficult team to scout. The Falcons rank sixth nationally in 3-point field goal defense (.240) and they average 24 attempts per game from the 3-point line.
Scott, who is in his second stint at Air Force and also spent nine seasons at former Sun Belt Conference member Denver, has an 8-4 career record against ASU.
“They do a wonderful job of running their stuff effectively. They’re very disciplined,” Balado said. “They have four shooters, sometimes five, on the floor at all times. We have to be locked in to make sure we’re not giving up the things that they look for, which are 3s and backdoors. That’s easier said than done.
“We have to make sure they’re not getting a lot of those. They’re going to get some, because that’s what they do, but we have to limit the ones they get. Offensively, with them playing a switching, sagging man-to-man, we have to be able to make shots and exploit mismatches.”
The Red Wolves defeated the Falcons 68-46 in Jonesboro last season on a day when Norchad Omier had 22 points and 16 rebounds. Air Force finished 11-18 last season and was picked last among 11 teams in this year’s preseason Mountain West poll.
ASU was unable to hold an 11-point second-half lead in Tuesday’s 72-67 loss at Central Arkansas. After trailing by eight points at halftime, the Bears shot 56 percent from the field in the second half and outscored the Red Wolves 13-7 in the final five minutes.
“It was a great environment to play in on the road. I think it taught our guys to get ready to play in an environment like that, especially in conference play,” Balado said. “Some guys have to learn how to score in other ways than just what they do when they’re taking away their strength. We’re up for 30 minutes in that game, we give up a couple of transition baskets, and it changed the momentum.”
Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington, who had scored in double figures in five consecutive games, was limited to two points against UCA. Farrington was 0-for-7 from the 3-point line after hitting better than 48 percent beyond the arc over the previous five games.
Balado said the Red Wolves expected the Bears to try to shut down Farrington, whose scoring average dipped to 12.8 points per game.
“He didn’t get any good looks. I think in the second half he might have had three, but he was taking all the other ones contested or rushed, so he was out of rhythm,” Balado said. “I don’t think he’s going to have many nights like that, but we have to be ready for teams to do that to him, to switch off and not let him get shots. He has to get better at putting the ball on the floor, attacking the rim a little bit, getting to the free throw line and screening for other guys when he’s that much of a focal point. We’ve been working on that the past couple of days.”
Junior point guard Caleb Fields raised his averages to 13 points and five assists after putting up 16 points and seven assists against UCA. Fields has averaged 15 points over the last seven games.
Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. ranks second nationally in assist/turnover ratio (28/6). Senior forward Omar El-Sheikh had his second double-double of the season against UCA (13 points, 10 rebounds) and is ASU’s leading rebounder at 7.8 per game.
After tonight’s game, the Red Wolves return to Jonesboro for their final three non-conference games, starting with a Dec. 14 contest with Southeast Missouri. ASU will also host Alabama State (Dec. 19) and Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 22) before Christmas.