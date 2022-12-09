A-State's Balado expects deliberate pace at Air Force

Arkansas State’s Malcolm Farrington tries to drive around a Central Arkansas defender during Tuesday’s game in Conway. The Red Wolves visit Air Force tonight.

 Justin Manning / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Mike Balado doesn’t expect a fast-paced game this evening when Arkansas State visits Air Force.

The Red Wolves aren’t likely to press much with limited backcourt depth and even if they do, the Falcons tend to control the tempo. Eight of Air Force’s first 10 foes scored in the 50s or 60s.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Air Force

Site: Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tipoff: 8:05 p.m.

Records: ASU 5-4; Air Force 6-4

Television: Mountain West Network

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Air Force, 3-2

Last meeting: ASU, 68-46, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com