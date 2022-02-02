A-State's Balado keeping focus on next game

JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado is concerned about Arkansas State’s next game, not those the Red Wolves didn’t get to play.
Cancellations related to COVID-19 have created an unequal race in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball. While Sun Belt leader Appalachian State is on track to play a full 18-game league schedule, the same can’t be said of the teams closest to the Mountaineers in the standings. Arkansas State and Texas State have both had three Sun Belt games canceled, while South Alabama and Troy have had two apiece canceled.
Nine of the 12 teams have had at least one game canceled. Seedings for the Sun Belt tournament will be determined by overall conference winning percentage.
“When you talk about percentage points, the only thing you have to really think about is you win the games you play. That’s what you’ve got to do,” Balado said. “You can’t really control games being canceled. None of those games that were canceled were for reasons on our end. You can just do your job, make sure your team is ready to play, make sure your team is healthy, make sure your team is vaccinated, boosted, whatever it may be. And if they get canceled, you can’t look back and say, ‘Oh, that may hurt us.’ I don’t know.
“If you play 15 games in conference play, which is what we are slated to do right now, you have to win your games. You just have to concentrate on winning the next game.”
Next up for ASU (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) is tonight’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe (10-12, 2-8 Sun Belt). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Like App State and Texas-Arlington, ULM is on track to play a full conference slate. ASU escaped Monroe with a 90-83 victory over the Warhawks last month in a back-and-forth game where each side had a double-figure lead.
ASU and ULM rank third and fourth, respectively, among Sun Belt teams in scoring, both averaging more than 73 points per game. The Warhawks have struggled recently, however, with a four-game losing streak entering tonight’s contest.
Only six players saw action for ULM in Saturday’s73-62 loss to Georgia State. Point guard Elijah Gonzalez, who missed the Warhawks’ loss to ASU because of COVID-19 protocols, sat out because of knee bruise.
Guard/forward Russell Harrison and guard Andre Jones average 13.4 points each to lead ULM. Nika Metskhvarishvili, a 6-8 sophomore forward, came off the bench to score 22 points in the first meeting with the Red Wolves.
“They’re very good offensively. At times this year they’ve been very good defensively,” Balado said. “We played them the last game without Elijah Gonzalez, which I think is a huge key for their team. He’s kind of the head of the snake, runs and plays with great pace, makes other guys around him better.”
ASU features second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier, who had his ninth consecutive double-double in Saturday’s 73-66 victory at Coastal Carolina. Omier is the Sun Belt’s fourth-leading scorer (17 points per game) and leading rebounder (11.2 average).
Guards Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton add 13.4 and 12.9 points per game, respectively, for the Red Wolves. Omier also leads the league in field goal percentage (.668) and is second in blocks (2.1 average); Eaton is No. 1 in free throw percentage (.948); Sills is second in steals per game (1.8); sophomore guard Caleb Fields is third in assists (93 total, for a 4.9 average).
ASU has eight regular-season games remaining, four at First National Bank Arena and four away from home.
Balado said he hasn’t discussed the Sun Belt regular-season or tournament titles with his team, nor have the Red Wolves discussed the NCAA tournament.
“Nowadays a lot of people, not so much media, but fans, family, even coaches sometimes, put extra pressure on their players because they talk about the end result and yeah, everybody knows,” Balado said. “If you’re sitting in a room on a college team and your coach is talking to you, everybody wants to win their conference, right? Everybody wants to win the tournament.
“So, to bring that up and remind them about it, I think it’s just extra, added pressure. We don’t talk about it. With our team, it’s just the next game.”