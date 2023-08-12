A-State's Bayer accepts role as O-line leader

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Jacob Bayer didn’t expect to line up at center when he signed to play college football.
Guard and tackle were Bayer’s positions as a high school standout in Grandview, Texas, and he played them well enough to earn a scholarship at Lamar. But he had played center when he was younger and the Cardinals had a need at the position when he arrived in Beaumont, Texas.
“I got to my old school and we needed a center, and I was like, ‘Well I guess I can snap the ball again.’ and then it just turned into a thing where I was like, ‘Oh, I’m having to play to center,’” Bayer said on ASU’s media day. “Now it’s like this is my position. I own the spot now, like this is the best spot I can be on the field. This is where I’m at.”
Bayer, who started all 22 games over two seasons at Lamar, quickly made center his spot when he transferred to ASU in the spring.
ASU head coach Butch Jones describes Bayer (6-3, 315) as someone the Red Wolves rally around as the leader in the offensive line room.
“Jacob Bayer is kind of the anchor, so to speak, of the O-line,” Jones said. “He’s the quarterback, all the line calls go through him, but our players gravitate toward him and not just in the offensive line room and not just on the offensive side of the ball, but our entire program.”
Bayer embraces the leadership responsibilities of his position. He views it as his job to communicate with teammates, to find out what they’re seeing on the field and see how they can help each other.
“I think the biggest thing is I’m like the voice of the O-line. I’m identifying everything, I’m making sure everybody – the O-line, the tight ends and the running back – all know what their job is and who they have to block,” Bayer said. “That’s the biggest thing, I’m pointing out everything. It all starts with the center. The center is not playside, he’s not backside, he’s just kind of the guy who has to get the ball rolling.”
The Red Wolves are counting on Bayer to help lead the way as they rebuild their offensive line.
ASU averaged 88.2 rushing yards last season and gave up 38 quarterback sacks. While the Red Wolves are continuing to restock the roster with young offensive linemen, they also sent to the transfer portal for Bayer and a trio of Ole Miss transfers. Tackle Makilan Thomas and guard Mekhi Butler are returning starters.
“Our players rally around Jacob Bayer. Make no mistake about it, he’s the leader in the offensive line room, but I’ve been really pleased with that entire group,” Jones said on media day. “Makilan Thomas is an individual who continues to grow. Hamilton Hall is our left tackle, the transfer from Ole Miss. He’s on our leadership group. You have some individuals who have competitive character. They take pride in what they do.”
Bayer made his decision to transfer last fall after Lamar made staff changes. Blane Morgan was relieved as head coach after the Cardinals finished 1-10.
“I was scared, I guess you would say, about new coaches. You don’t really know how it’s going to turn out,” Bayer said. “Obviously you miss your friends, that was probably the hardest part. You make great friends during college. I felt like I could play (in FBS), I felt like I was a good enough player to make that next step. I just said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and landed here.”
Other Sun Belt programs showed interest, Bayer said, and he also drew interest from a Power Five conference team before opting for ASU.
Quarterback Jaxon Dailey said Bayer has been a huge addition for the Red Wolves, who are scheduled to hold a scrimmage today.
“One, he’s just a really good player, and his vocal leadership and style of play, mindset, has become infectious,” Dailey said. “Other guys on the line are starting to adapt to his physical and downhill level of play. It’s starting to spread and create a mentality up front.”