A-State's Bayer accepts role as O-line leader

Center Jacob Bayer scans the defense during Arkansas State’s spring game in April.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Jacob Bayer didn’t expect to line up at center when he signed to play college football.

Guard and tackle were Bayer’s positions as a high school standout in Grandview, Texas, and he played them well enough to earn a scholarship at Lamar. But he had played center when he was younger and the Cardinals had a need at the position when he arrived in Beaumont, Texas.

