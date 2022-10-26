JONESBORO — Arkansas State is digging deeper and deeper into its roster in the second half of the 2022 football season.

The Red Wolves had four first-time starters in Saturday’s 38-18 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette. They also had several other inexperienced, typically younger players on the field as the game progressed and injuries mounted.

A-State Football

Opponent: South Alabama

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 2-6, 1-4 SBC; USA 5-2, 2-1

Television: ESPNU

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 6-4

Last meeting: USA, 31-13, 2021

