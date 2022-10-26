JONESBORO — Arkansas State is digging deeper and deeper into its roster in the second half of the 2022 football season.
The Red Wolves had four first-time starters in Saturday’s 38-18 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette. They also had several other inexperienced, typically younger players on the field as the game progressed and injuries mounted.
“Our depth right now as a program is being challenged,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “If you remember, when we started, I said the teams that have the (best) bottom one-third of the rosters are usually the teams that compete for championships into November. We’re not at that point yet, but our players are showing up every day. They’re working very hard, but it’s a challenge when you have the amount of injuries unfortunately that we’ve had.”
ASU (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) played without senior quarterback James Blackman because of an unspecified injury in its third consecutive loss. Blackman dressed out for the game but did not play in what was described as a game-time decision.
Junior AJ Mayer started the game at quarterback and played into the third quarter before leaving with an injury. Freshman Jaxon Dailey, seeing playing time in his second game this fall, took Mayer’s place behind center.
Jones indicated that Blackman should be available Saturday when the Red Wolves host South Alabama (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Centennial Bank Stadium.
“James was able to practice (Monday), so we fully anticipate him being ready to go,” Jones said. “I thought Jaxon Dailey did some really good things, very encouraging things. I thought AJ did some good things. But I’ll continue to say it – the play of the quarterback is directly impacted by the play of others around him. We weren’t able to provide ample protection at times for both of them, whether it was RPOs or called passes.”
Mayer was 8-of-23 passing for 155 yards, one touchdown and an interception on a desperation heave at the end of the first half. He also ran for 30 yards on eight carries.
Dailey was 5-of-9 for 34 yards, recording his first statistics as a Red Wolf. Jones said Dailey, who could maintain a redshirt if he plays in four games or less, has to be ready to go if needed.
“I was encouraged by some things. I thought Jaxon showed everything that he showed in practice. He had a calmness about himself, he had a moxie about himself,” Jones said. “I look at the trajectory and the point of AJ Mayer getting to that game and I think even myself, I tend to forget that he spent two and a half days in the hospital the week before and did not practice, so there were a lot of things to build upon as well. I was encouraged by what I saw from both individuals.”
Senior running back Johnnie Lang saw limited action but did not record a carry, and second-team running back Brian Snead sat out because of an injury. The Red Wolves also finished the game without their top three cornerbacks.
Jones said some first-time players had “wide eyes” against the Cajuns, adding that the Red Wolves did not play to their standard.
“We have so many guys who are fighting through so many things and have had so many obstacles, and they haven’t blinked, but it’s affected our performance on the field. When you think and you look at it, 38 different starters, 10 true freshmen,” Jones said. “We went into the Louisiana game and had four individuals starting for the first time, and that’s not an excuse. We’re never here to make excuses, we’re judged by wins and losses, but I’m also here for reality and there isn’t anyone who’s harder on himself than myself in terms of getting this program where we need to be, and I’m optimistic. I like our culture, I like the way our kids are battling.”
Jones said running backs Ja’Quez Cross, a redshirt freshman transfer from Purdue, and Mike Sharpe, a true freshman, did some good things as they combined for 56 yards rushing against UL Lafayette. Freshman Daverrick Jenkins was ASU’s receiving leader with 61 yards on three receptions.
ASU’s first-time starters included Mayer, Cross, defensive lineman Ethan Hassler and linebacker Joe Britton, a sophomore transfer from Missouri whom Jones said is a walk-on. Britton made five tackles and recovered a fumble.
Freshman defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer, freshman cornerback Ahmad Robinson, and freshman offensive linemen Aleric Watson and Chase Jessup are other players who could see more action in the four remaining games, Jones said. Sophomore safety Sam Graham and freshman linebacker Javante Mackey have worked their way back from injuries and will probably see more playing time as well, Jones said.
Jones described South Alabama as the most complete football team ASU has played. The Jaguars’ losses to UCLA and Troy came by a combined total of five points.
“It’s going to be a great challenge, but we have very high expectations and I’m excited. Great days are ahead,” Jones said. “We’re just kind of laying the pieces for future success, but there’s still a lot to play for and we expect to win every single game, and that’s kind of our mindset.”