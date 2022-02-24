JONESBORO — Arkansas State offensive tackle Andre Harris Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal to explore other opportunities for his final season of college football.
Harris, a four-year starter for the Red Wolves, posted a message on social media Wednesday night announcing his decision to transfer.
“Thank you Jonesboro for taking me in and helping me become the person I am today,” Harris wrote. “These last five years have been amazing and I truly cherish my time here at Arkansas State. It was a great ride that I will never forget.”
Harris, who is from Oklahoma City, Okla., started 43 games at guard and tackle for ASU. He was honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference after starting all 12 games at left tackle last season.
Also an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection in 2019, Harris started 31 games at left guard from 2018-2020. He earned ASU’s Withrow Award as the team’s top offensive lineman after the 2021 season.