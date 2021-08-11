A-State's Hatcher, Blackman enjoying competition

JONESBORO — While Layne Hatcher and James Blackman are competing for the same starting job at Arkansas State, both quarterbacks say they’re also trying to help each other get better.
Head coach Butch Jones said that approach reflects the character of ASU’s quarterbacks.
“That entire room has great character and they understand that all of the quarterbacks in the room, just like every other position group, they’re making each other better,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “You get better through competition. You get better in life through competing. Nothing is ever given to you and if it’s given to you, it’s going to be a very, very short-term situation.
“I think it’s teaching them a lot of principles and values, and you have to be focused on what you need to do, and not just from a football standpoint but a leadership standpoint as well. All the quarterbacks are doing a good job with that.”
In Hatcher and Blackman, the Red Wolves have two quarterbacks who have combined to pass for more than 10,000 career yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Hatcher, a sophomore from Little Rock, has thrown for 5,004 yards and 46 touchdowns over two seasons at ASU. Blackman, a junior transfer from Florida State, passed for 5,445 yards and 43 touchdowns while starting 25 games over four seasons with the Seminoles.
After alternating series last season with Logan Bonner, who’s now at Utah State, Hatcher is accustomed to competition. He said it’s been good for both quarterbacks, and beneficial for the team as well.
“I’ve really enjoyed being around James and I think it’s been a great situation for both of us, kind of feeding off different experiences,” said Hatcher, who passed for 2,058 yards last season. “I really enjoy being around him and the competition that we have. I think it’s good for the team, sets the example. We like to compete when we’re pushing each other in the right way. I think it’s good for us, too, to have somebody we can talk to.”
Blackman expressed similar sentiments about Hatcher.
“That’s my guy. Everyone in that QB room, I love them to death. I love them truly, I’d do anything for them,” Blackman said. “I’d run through a brick wall for them. These are my brothers, we’re out here every day working through the hot sun and I’m just happy to be around them. I like the way he helps me and we’re helping each other. We just grow every day.”
While Hatcher was splitting time last fall at ASU, Blackman was in a reserve role at Florida State before opting to transfer. Most of his playing time with the Seminoles came in 2017, when he started as a true freshman after an injury to Deondre Francois in the season opener, and 2019.
ASU became an option after the Red Wolves hired Jones last December.
“I already knew about Coach Jones when he was at Tennessee. I had a chance to get recruited by him when he was there,” Blackman said. “We missed out on the opportunity there and I felt like this was just another opportunity to get with Coach Jones, and I felt like this was a great choice.”
While the two quarterbacks are different physically – Hatcher is listed at 5-11 and 211 pounds, Blackman at 6-5 and 190 – Jones said they have similarities as well.
“You have to make sure you have an offensive system that plays to the skill set of who the quarterback is, and we have that. We have an entire quarterback run package,” Jones said. “We have the short throws, the intermediate throws, the deep throws, the play passes, the RPOs, the sprint-outs, the screens. That’s with having a complete pro-style offense. We have the ability to kind of center our play calls on who the quarterback is.”
Hatcher said he has improved since spring practice in finding answers later in his passing progressions. He said he’s trying to focus on throwing a better deep ball and more consistent completions.
“I just want to keep getting sharper and sharper, getting the ball out as fast as possible,” Hatcher said when asked what he wants to improve before Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think there’s still seconds there that I can get rid of. I’m trying to get rid of that and then always protect the ball, always find completions.”
Blackman said ASU’s system is similar to what he played in previously.
“This offense allows you to throw it around a little bit, get the ball to your playmakers. You don’t have to do too much as a quarterback as long as you get the ball in your playmakers’ hands,” Blackman said. “I feel like it fits very well. As long as I keep learning the playbook, getting comfortable with the guys around me, the timing, I think things will be all right.”
Blackman is one of four new quarterbacks joining Hatcher and Wyatt Begeal, a true freshman who enrolled in January. Sophomore Allan Walters transferred from Mississippi State, while Jack Hevesy and Carson Taumoepeau are freshmen.
“We compete and don’t compare. That’s all we do every day, compete and don’t compare. We just have to compete against the defense,” Blackman said when asked about competing with Hatcher for playing time. “I can’t stop the things he’s doing, he can’t stop the things I’m doing. We just have to focus on helping each other get better and go out and try to get better against the defense each and every day.”
Hatcher said the two quarterbacks are pushing each other daily.
“We’re elevating each other’s games and you find us pushing the limits and really motivating the team and motivating each other to keep pushing forward,” Hatcher said. “He’s a great friend and a great guy, so I’ve enjoyed it and I look forward to continuing to battle, push each other and get better.”