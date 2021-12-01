A-State's Hatcher enters transfer portal

JONESBORO — Quarterback Layne Hatcher announced his intention to leave Arkansas State via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Hatcher passed for 7,427 yards in three seasons at ASU, the fourth-highest career total in program history. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In a message on social media, Hatcher said he would be forever grateful to ASU.
“I wanted to thank all of you for allowing me to be a student athlete and receive my degree from A-State,” Hatcher wrote. “Winning the Bowl Game, beating Kansas State, and being named the Sunbelt Freshman of the Year were highlights, but I will miss most the relationships with my teammates and Coaches.”
Hatcher, a former Pulaski Academy star, transferred to ASU after spending the 2018 season at Alabama. He took over as the Red Wolves’ quarterback in 2019 following a season-ending injury to Logan Bonner and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Hatcher passed for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading ASU to an 8-5 record and a Camellia Bowl victory over Florida International in 2019.
Bonner and Hatcher shared the quarterback position throughout the 2020 season, after which Bonner transferred to Utah State. Hatcher passed for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns, including the winning score in ASU’s 35-31 victory at Kansas State.
Hatcher and Florida State transfer James Blackman battled for the starting role in preseason camp this year under new head coach Butch Jones. Blackman drew the start in the season opener against Central Arkansas, but Hatcher came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes in the second half as ASU won 40-21.
The roles were reversed the following week as Hatcher drew the start against Memphis, but Blackman came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes in a rally that fell short as the Tigers won 55-50.
Blackman started the next four games before suffering an injury against Coastal Carolina. Hatcher finished that game and started the final six games as ASU finished 2-10.
Hatcher completed 57.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,146 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. He threw 65 touchdown passes in three seasons at ASU, ranking third on the school career list.
Running back Marcel Murray, the 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last month. Other Red Wolves who entered the transfer portal this week, according to their social media posts, include safety Antonio Fletcher and linebacker Anthony Switzer. Fletcher, who started 21 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, made 137 tackles over four seasons at ASU.