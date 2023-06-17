JONESBORO — With the roster set, first-year Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson is working to finalize his team’s non-conference schedule.
Two games have been revealed and Hodgson said other game contracts are in the works, but he does not want to discuss them until all the paperwork is complete.
“We are in the middle of a few other contracts. I can’t really speak on them until both sides are signed because we’ve already had a few people run away from us after we finished this roster,” Hodgson said Monday during a video conference. “I want to hurry up and get these contracts signed before people start blowing it up all over social media.”
Hodgson confirmed his team’s November trip to Iowa. ASU will also go to Arkansas-Little Rock for the second game in a four-year, home-and-home deal announced last June.
Red Wolves fans will be happy with the schedule, Hodgson said.
“We’re working hard to get some quality opponents here at home. We’ll have at least one or two NCAA Tournament-caliber opponents here in First National Bank Arena in the non-conference, which is a big deal,” he said. “I think you’ll also see that we’re probably going to play one of the toughest schedules you’ve seen Arkansas State basketball play in the last 10 to 15 years.
“I’m a firm believer that you need to test yourself in the non-conference to prepare yourself for the Sun Belt, which is an extremely, extremely strong league. There’s some really good coaches and some really good basketball teams in that conference. I don’t believe that beating up on non-Division I or lesser opponents in the non-conference really does you any good, to be honest with you.”
ASU played multiple non-Division I opponents in each of the last six seasons, including three lower-division opponents in each of the last three seasons.
LSU was the only opponent from a high-major conference on last year’s schedule. The last time ASU played more than two high-major teams was the 2016-17 season, when the Red Wolves defeated Georgetown and also played TCU, Alabama and Minnesota.
Hodgson said he will try to line up games against regional opponents.
“If there’s a regional opponent that we are not playing, it’s not because we did not reach out and try to play,” Hodgson said. “We called pretty much every Division I program within a two to three-hour radius, some maybe a four or four and a half-hour radius and tried to schedule those games, and for the most part we were unsuccessful. But we did attempt to play those games and will continue to attempt to play those games.”
Hodgson said Memphis coach Penny Hardaway is receptive to the Red Wolves and Tigers playing in the future.
ASU and Memphis have played 61 times, but only three of those meetings have been in the last 15 seasons. The Tigers have not played in Jonesboro since the 1999-2000 season; the teams have met seven times since then, all in Memphis.
“We had a prior relationship just through coaching against each other and recruiting against each other previously,” Hodgson said of Hardaway. “His schedule was full at the time, but moving forward we will definitely be trying to schedule a non-conference game with Memphis each year if we can, and Penny was open to it, so I look forward to that. We weren’t able to get it done this year, but that will be on the docket for coming seasons.”
Hodgson said ASU is trying to finalize participation in a multi-team event in the coming season, but it probably will not be in Jonesboro.
The Red Wolves looked into the possibility of hosting an MTE, he said.
“We put some feelers out,” Hodgson said. “I’ll just be honest with you, we’re having a hard time getting people to sign up to play us here at home in Jonesboro.”
Hodgson’s first experience with the ASU-UALR rivalry will come on the road. The Red Wolves and Trojans have played 94 times according to ASU records, with ASU leading 58-36 after rallying for a 77-75 victory last December.
When asked about ticket sales, Hodgson said a number of people have told him they plan to buy season tickets this year.
“I haven’t emailed anybody to ask what the season ticket number is, but based on public response, I would think we’re heading in the right direction there,” Hodgson said. “Now that we have our roster complete and looking to finalize our schedule here shortly, we’ll be making a push in the community and continuing to try to draw people in.
“It’s a big deal for these young men, it’s a big deal for the university and this program to put people in those seats.”