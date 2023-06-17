Hodgson

Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson said the school is working to add NCAA Tournament-caliber teams to its home non-conference schedule.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — With the roster set, first-year Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson is working to finalize his team’s non-conference schedule.

Two games have been revealed and Hodgson said other game contracts are in the works, but he does not want to discuss them until all the paperwork is complete.

