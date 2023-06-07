A-State's Jelmert reaching new heights in junior season

JONESBORO — Bradley Jelmert joined an elite list of Arkansas State University track and field athletes this spring.
Jelmert, a junior from Watchung, N.J., became the eighth pole vaulter in school history to clear 18 feet outdoors with his winning jump of 18-2 3/4 inches in the Sun Belt Conference Championships last month. He then moved up to third on the school’s all-time list in the event by clearing 18-4 3/4 in a meet at Bell Athletics in advance of the NCAA West Prelims.
“We knew he could probably be something special coming out of high school, but you never really know until they get on campus,” said Jim Patchell, ASU’s director of track and field/cross country. “The first year was OK and the next year he had a little breakthrough, but this year, breaking that 18-foot barrier, that’s like breaking the four-minute mile. That’s a barrier for pole vaulter.
“You get your legitimate stamp, a certified, elite pole vaulter, when you jump over 5.50 (meters), which is about 18-1, 18 and a half-inch. He had tried for that about 13 times this season, so that was a barrier and he broke through it.”
Jelmert will compete this evening in the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Austin, Texas. Competition at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.
Only two ASU pole vaulters cleared higher bars as collegians than Jelmert has this spring. Earl Bell jumped 18-7 1/4 in 1976, a world record at the time, and that clearance stood as the school record until Michael Carr jumped 18-8 1/4 at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
Jelmert is aware of ASU’s history in his event.
“Earl Bell had the world record and then Michael Carr beat it, and now I’m on that list, too, No. 3 right now. It’s pretty cool,” Jelmert said. “I hope to get past their barriers, too. That would be awesome.”
Jelmert earned his first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships by clearing 17-8 1/2 in the West Prelims at Sacramento, Calif., to finish in the top 12. After narrowly missing nationals last year, he was excited to earn the trip to Texas.
“Last year after getting 13th place at the region, I’m just happy to be in it this time and have an opportunity to compete,” he said. “It should be fun.”
Jelmert took 11 jumps in the West meet, more than any of the other 11 qualifiers. He cleared three bars – 16-6 3/4, 17-0 3/4 and 17-8 1/2 – on his third and final attempt.
Patchell said Jelmert battled difficult conditions while finishing ninth at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
“Everybody in the field out there had a problem because the pole vault is set up east-west and the prevailing wind is north-south, so you have to deal with a crosswind. It’ll puff a little bit and it will settle; you have to try to time it,” Patchell said. “We can go every direction out here (at ASU’s track complex) and we try to practice every direction because you never know when you’re going to get those kind of conditions. It was a little cool, two time zones away. There’s a lot of factors that went into that, but he came through.”
Jelmert admitted the evening was a challenge.
“There was some wind and it started to get cold later on in the event,” Jelmert said. “I cleared the bar on my third attempt on like three of the bars, so it was a little nerve-wracking clearing on the third attempt almost every bar. But I got it done in the end, so it doesn’t matter too much.”
Jelmert won the Sun Belt indoor and outdoor pole vault championships this year, the first conference titles of his ASU career. Last year he was the runner-up in both competitions.
The winning jump in this year’s conference outdoor meet, his first over 18 feet, set the Sun Belt championship record as well as a facility record in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“I think we counted up the misses and it was like over 30 total misses at 18 feet over the past year or so,” Jelmert said. “To get it was pretty special. Now that I got over it once, it seems like it was just a mental barrier, and now I can do it.”