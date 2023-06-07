A-State's Jelmert reaching new heights in junior season

Arkansas State’s Bradley Jelmert will compete in the pole vault tonight at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

JONESBORO — Bradley Jelmert joined an elite list of Arkansas State University track and field athletes this spring.

Jelmert, a junior from Watchung, N.J., became the eighth pole vaulter in school history to clear 18 feet outdoors with his winning jump of 18-2 3/4 inches in the Sun Belt Conference Championships last month. He then moved up to third on the school’s all-time list in the event by clearing 18-4 3/4 in a meet at Bell Athletics in advance of the NCAA West Prelims.

