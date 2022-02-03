A-State's Jones announces new assistants

JONESBORO — Second-year head coach Butch Jones announced new hires and other changes on his coaching staff Wednesday along with Arkansas State’s newest football recruits.
Three new assistant coaches have filled openings on Jones’ staff since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Two coaches have also changed roles, Jones said, and ASU has also filled a new off-the-field position.
“We’re excited about our coaching staff. We finally have everyone in place,” Jones said Wednesday. “Yesterday was our first day as a coaching staff.”
Vinson Reynolds is ASU’s new defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Reynolds spent the last six seasons working with defensive linemen at Syracuse and has more than 15 years of experience, with other stops including Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
“He has great expertise, great knowledge, great recruiting background. I’ve really admired his work from afar for many, many years,” Jones said. “I actually coached against him when he was a player at Northern Illinois, so I have followed his career and the trajectory path of his career.”
Jones said Jay Simpson will coach ASU’s defensive backs and also serve as defensive pass game coordinator. Simpson spent the last seven seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, including the last three as the Blazers’ cornerbacks coach.
“Jay Simpson is an individual who comes to us from UAB, who has a great reputation and was one of the most sought-after coaches in this coaching carousel,” Jones said.
Marquase Lovings, ASU’s new running backs coach, will also have the title of associate head coach, Jones said.
Lovings spent last season as defensive line coach at Nicholls State after serving as Austin Peay’s interim head coach in 2020, his second season with the Governors. He was Louisiana-Lafayette’s running backs coach from 2011-16, coaching standouts such as Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris, and was the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defensive line coach in 2017.
“I tell you what, we’re really excited about him and everything that he brings to the program, a former head coach,” Jones said. “I’m going to rely a lot on him on some matters moving forward.”
Jones said Andy Kwon will serve as offensive line coach this season after coaching the Red Wolves’ tight ends last fall. Matt Limegrover will assume the duties of tight ends coach.
Jones said Robert Garth, a former Arena Football 2 player who was an assistant coach last fall at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will be the director of player welfare and development.
Secondary coach Dalton Hilliard and running backs coach Ryan Aplin left ASU’s coaching staff after the 2021 season to accept staff positions at Connecticut and Georgia Southern, respectively.
Brandon Joiner, ASU’s defensive line coach, also left the staff to pursue other interests outside football.
Jones said ASU’s entire coaching staff, himself included, traveled around Arkansas last week to visit high schools.
“We tried to go in as many schools across the state as possible, to get out there. We’re excited about the clinic this weekend in Hot Springs,” Jones said. “Our entire staff will be there as well. … Having a staff that takes the entire week devoted to the state of Arkansas, I think that proves our commitment moving forward to this great state and the great high school coaches and the great high school players that we have in this state.”
ASU will begin spring football drills on March 14. The spring game is set for April 23.