A-State's Jones looking for competitive spring game

JONESBORO — Butch Jones wants to see Arkansas State compete one more time on the final day of spring football.
Jones, ASU’s second-year head coach, praised the Red Wolves’ competitive character after each of their first two scrimmages this month. He wasn’t pleased in that regard last fall at the end of a 2-10 season.
“We talked about when the season ended, our team needed to learn how to compete,” Jones said earlier this week. “We’ve tried to do that and when you look at a lot of programs, for their spring game, they have just a regular practice. We’ve done it all at all the different places we’ve been.
“We’ve done competitiveness, one on one-type drills, we’ve done it all. I think for us to continue to push the needle and move this football team forward, we need to compete every single time out, so that’s why we’ll play it in a game format.”
ASU’s Pack Day spring game starts this afternoon at 2:15 in Centennial Bank Stadium.
The first-team offense and second-team defense will don black jerseys, while the first-team defense and second-team offense will wear red. Coaches and support personnel have been placed on teams through an “organizational draft.”
Jones said he learned a lot about the 2021 team in the spring game, seeing issues that came back to haunt the Red Wolves in the fall.
“I knew we had to learn how to compete, the mental effort, the intensity that it takes any time you go out and you compete,” Jones said. “We kind of exposed ourselves last spring when it came to the spring game. A year forward now, how far have we come from our energy, our mental effort, our mental intensity, our competitiveness, our competitive character?
“A lot will be displayed (today) and I’m looking forward to it. As of today, our team has displayed competitive character every single Saturday with the two scrimmages. Now I’m excited to see what we can do when there are people in the stands and a competitive game.”
Jones said ASU coaches ranked a top 22 on offense and defense going into spring practice, plus a top 40 overall on the roster. The staff is in the process of revising those rankings, he said, and will finish after the spring game.
Asked about players who have made a huge jump this spring, Jones pointed to sophomore offensive lineman Mekhi Butler, who did not see game action last fall after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. Butler has been working with the No. 1 offense at left guard this spring.
“He’s had arguably a top-five (camp) on our football team in terms of spring,” Jones said. “Coming off an injury coming in (last fall), he still has a long way to go, but he comes every day with a mentality, a mindset, and the want to be a really good football player. I think he’s one of our most improved football players.”
Butler is part of an offensive line that has drawn praise for its improvement this spring. The Red Wolves struggled up front offensively last fall as they yielded 48 sacks and rushed for less than 82 yards per game.
Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said he’s proud of the line’s growth and maturity, pointing to influence of sophomore center Ethan Miner.
“I’ve been really pleased with the leadership role Ethan Miner has taken on in the O-line,” Heckendorf said. “The command presence he has up front and what he’s been able to do there with that group, that’s been really encouraging.”
Heckendorf said freshman tight end Miller McCrumby, one of the early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class, has shown growth every day. Freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey, another early enrollee, has been working as the No. 2 quarterback recently with sophomore Wyatt Begeal shifting to receiver to conclude spring drills.
Dailey chose meticulous when asked on signing day for a word to describe himself, and his poise, composure and work ethic have impressed Heckendorf.
“He’s a tireless worker. He spends hours in the film room studying it, goes back to his dorm and continues to study it,” Heckendorf said. “He’s helping coach his roommate up, Miller McCrumby at tight end. He’s helping teach him the offense and as he teaches it, it helps him grow.
“Those are the things that give him a chance, the character and the work ethic he brings to the table, and then the kid’s got some talent. He’s got a lot of talent.”
Five of the six Football Bowl Subdivision transfers who joined the Red Wolves in the 2022 recruiting class are lining up on defense. The group includes linebacker Jordan Carmouche (Houston), end King Mwikuta (Alabama), safety Eddie Smith (Illinois) and linemen Terion Sugick (Vanderbilt) and Blayne Toll (Colorado).
Defensive coordinator Rob Harley said ASU’s transfers came in with nothing guaranteed.
“I think they came in hungry and that’s what you want out of anybody who comes into the program, a new coach, a new player, our freshmen who will join us at the end of May,” Harley said. “You want those guys to come in hungry. That raises the level no matter the age group, you’re talking offense and defense. No matter who touches the program, our job is to raise the level of it.”
ASU made a position change this spring with senior Kivon Bennett, moving him from defensive end to inside linebacker.
Bennett was second-team All-Sun Belt last season with eight quarterback sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Now he’s playing a role that is different from last season and also his time at Tennessee.
“Whatever you’re playing when he was at his other place, coming off the edge as a standup linebacker, that’s not the same as being back five yards, reading, diagnosing, instinctively seeing stuff, taking proper footwork, different footwork and different keys,” Harley said. “I think he’s had a really good work mentality. I’m sure there have been days he’s been frustrated, but he hasn’t let it be known and he just comes out and keeps trying to learn, keeps trying to work at it and that’s all you can ask for.”
Harley said several players have made progress this spring, a group that includes linebacker Jaden Harris, cornerback Leon Jones, end Thurman Geathers and linebacker Cam Jeffery, among others.
Like Jones, Harley is looking for effort today.
“Our level is determined every day. I hate to be coach-speak, but our level is determined by the last practice we had,” Harley said. “Where we’re at is determined by when we watch the tape because no matter what someone’s reputation is, it doesn’t matter. What we do on the field is who we are. That’s what we’re trying to stress to these guys.”