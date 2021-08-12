A-State's Jones planning game-like scrimmage

JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones wants to simulate game conditions as much as possible Saturday afternoon when Arkansas State conducts its first scrimmage of fall camp.
The first-team offense and first-team defense will scrimmage against each other Saturday, Jones said, and the second-team units will also square off in a practice that starts at noon inside Centennial Bank Stadium.
“I think it’s critical that we go ones on ones and twos on twos and we try to make it as competitive and as close to game-like conditions as we possibly can,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’re still learning this football team. Not only do we have 50-plus newcomers, but all we really have with this football team with their body of work is 15 practices, the video from last year, which I don’t count anything that we did last year, and then the summer conditioning. That’s all we have.
“Every time we have an evaluation tool, like a scrimmage like this, I think it’s important that we go in and see what individuals really want to step up and compete.”
The Red Wolves are nearing the halfway point of fall camp with their seventh practice this afternoon at 2:15. They held their sixth practice Thursday night.
While ASU returns 15 starters from last year’s team that finished 4-7 under former head coach Blake Anderson, the roster is vastly different with an influx of newcomers that includes 18 transfers from Division I programs.
Jones described Saturday as a critical day in the evolution and evaluation of the Red Wolves. Several scenarios will be part of the scrimmage.
“It’s really the first time where they’re going to be able to tackle, play football and have no coaches on the field, and it will be all game-like conditions. We’ll even have live special teams,” Jones said. “Really it’s an opportunity for them to put their identity on video. We’re finding out the players who we can win with, who we can trust in critical situations and really just let them go out and play football. It will be game-like conditions and there will be all situations.”
ASU’s second scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Camp concludes on Aug. 24, the day before classes start at ASU. All practices are closed.