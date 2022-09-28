A-State's Jones points to progress within program

JONESBORO — Butch Jones noticed the activity on Arkansas State’s sideline when the Red Wolves called time before Old Dominion could run a play on fourth down late in Saturday’s game.
Players who wouldn’t be on the field for the next snap gathered around the defense to offer encouragement.
“At that critical play, our entire bench was in the defensive huddle,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “That would have never been in the makeup in the past here, and I don’t want to keep bringing the past up, but that’s the only measuring stick and tool that I have.”
The Red Wolves were whistled for pass interference on fourth-and-3 from their 22-yard line, a penalty that helped set up the go-ahead touchdown in ODU’s 29-26 victory in Norfolk, Va.
But while ASU (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) came home with a losing streak now at three games, Jones said he continues to be encouraged with the progress he sees within the program as the Red Wolves prepare for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Louisiana-Monroe (2-2, 1-0 SBC).
“We have a lot of individuals who are giving everything that they have for this football team and this football program, and I appreciate it. That’s progress,” said Jones, whose team finished 2-10 last fall in his first year as ASU’s head coach. “That’s been everyone. I like our team, I like our players. I like the culture, the mindset that we’re building. I just don’t like the end result that we’re getting.
“So what do you do? You continue to encourage. It’s another opportunity this week to prepare and get better and continue to build this program the only way I know how to do it, and that’s to make sure it’s set up for consistency and sustained success.”
The Red Wolves led each of their last two games, a 44-32 loss at Memphis and the three-point setback at ODU, in the fourth quarter. They were in position to win their Sun Belt opener despite playing without two of their top receivers (Te’Vailance Hunt and Champ Flemings) and the defensive player considered their best (end Kivon Bennett).
ASU lost to ODU despite a 397-330 advantage in total yards and 10 more first downs. Turnovers led directly or indirectly to 14 points for the Monarchs, which also had a couple more big plays offensively than the Red Wolves.
“You can look at all the statistics you want, but really the two most critical aspects, the two most critical statistics you can have are turnover margin and explosive plays, and we were 0-for-2,” Jones said. “We turned the football over twice. You can’t do that. Then they have five explosive plays, I believe, to our three. We need way more explosive plays on offense. It’s hard to play perfect.
“That’s a very good defense that we faced and I thought that we left about 10 points out there in the first half. We went in the locker room and we were up 12-0, and I thought it should have been at least 19-0.”
Jones said ASU’s depth is being tested by injuries. The Red Wolves lost offensive tackle Robert Holmes for the season during the Memphis game before playing ODU without Bennett, Hunt and Flemings, plus others who provide depth and play on special teams.
Players who have limited roles now might play significantly higher snaps in a few weeks, Jones said. He pointed to defensive end Keyron Crawford, running back Mike Sharpe and cornerback James Reed as young players who have shown glimpses of grasping their opportunities.
“The first person who comes to mind is Keyron Crawford. He’s an individual who had playing time Saturday and just his effort to the ball, his pursuit, his level of toughness continues to get better and better and better,” Jones said. “You look at Mike Sharpe and everything he’s doing in terms of special teams. He’s one of our larger contributors on special teams.
“There’s a lot of individuals who have really stepped up and there are other individuals who are putting themselves in position to help us win. They may not be receiving significant playing time right now, but they’re real close to everything that’s going on. James Reed is another individual who is gaining valuable time playing special teams. ... James is another individual who is giving us significant reps, winning reps on special teams.”
Flemings, Hunt and Bennett have all been described as day to day with their injuries. Quarterback James Blackman is 100 percent, Jones said, and met with reporters on Tuesday.
Jones said the Red Wolves tackled better against ODU after making that a point of emphasis after the Memphis game.
ASU held the Monarchs to 51 yards rushing and an average of two yards per carry. ODU was more effective with the pass, throwing for most of its 279 yards during the second half.
“It’s now closing games out. We’ve been on the road and we’ve had the lead in the fourth quarter in both games and not been able to close it out,” Jones said. “One of our goals is to win the fourth quarter. We haven’t been able to do that, so we’ll do some different things in practice to try to emphasize that point as well.”