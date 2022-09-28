A-State's Jones points to progress within program

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones talks on his headset during the Red Wolves’ 58-3 victory over Grambling State on Sept. 3 at Centennial Bank Stadium. ASU plays its second home game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.

JONESBORO — Butch Jones noticed the activity on Arkansas State’s sideline when the Red Wolves called time before Old Dominion could run a play on fourth down late in Saturday’s game.

Players who wouldn’t be on the field for the next snap gathered around the defense to offer encouragement.

A-State Football

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-3, 0-1 SBC; ULM 2-2, 1-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 30-14

Last meeting: ASU, 27-24, 2021

