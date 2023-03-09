A-State's Jones ready to begin spring practice

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is starting what head football coach Butch Jones described as his favorite time of year.
ASU will hold its first practice of spring football today. The Red Wolves have five practices before spring break, which is scheduled for March 20-24, and 10 more after the break, finishing with the April 15 spring game.
“This is really when you develop your team,” Jones said during a press conference Wednesday. “The identity of our team is being grown and developed right now, and then you’re working to be the team that you want to be, what you envision.
“The exciting thing about it is no teams are ever the same. Every team is different. There’s new opportunities, there’s new dynamics, there’s new leadership opportunities, there’s new roles and there’s new people coming in your football program.”
ASU’s spring camp includes 15 new players, a total that includes 12 transfers and three high school early enrollees. The newcomers join 49 returning lettermen from last year’s team that finished 3-9 overall.
The Red Wolves return four offensive starters in wide receiver Jeff Foreman, tight end Emmanual Stevenson and offensive lineman Makilan Thomas and Mekhi Butler. Returning starters on defense include end Ethan Hassler, linebackers Jaden Harris and Melique Straker, safeties Trevian Thomas and Eddie Smith, and cornerback Samy Johnson.
Jones listed five areas of emphasis for spring football, starting with toughness. ASU led going into the fourth quarter in five of its nine losses last season.
Toughness will be promoted in everything the Red Wolves do, Jones said.
“You can see the theme of toughness, that we need to get tougher as a football team,” Jones said. “I think that was evidenced last year in the fourth quarter. We lost the toughness battle in the fourth quarter and our programs, our teams, don’t lose the fourth quarter. They don’t lose the toughness battle, and we lost that last year on a consistent basis.”
Jones said every scholarship offensive lineman except one, early freshman enrollee Walker Davis, weighs over 300 pounds. ASU will have 17 offensive linemen available for spring dirlls.
Other areas of emphasis include details and fundamentals; adding overall strength and power as the Red Wolves continue to lift weights three days a week; the team’s connectivity; and football intelligence.
“I like the mentality of these players. They’re trying,” Jones said. “There hasn’t been any complaining, our connectivity is growing every single day, so there’s a lot to be excited about moving forward.”
The competition to replace James Blackman at quarterback starts with two scholarship players this spring, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and early enrollee Jaylen Raynor. ASU signed Colorado transfer JT Shrout in February.
“It’s unique in that we only have two scholarship quarterbacks and one is a high school senior, a true freshman,” Jones said of Raynor. “He should be playing baseball and running track and getting ready to go to prom, and he’s here, and we have a redshirt freshman in Jaxon Dailey. Then obviously in May we’ll add to that room. Jaxon has been very consistent and I think the biggest thing is you look at all the individuals who have had very good offseasons, they’ve had great consistency in performance.”
ASU also has an opening at running back since Johnnie Lang, like Blackman, was a senior last season.
Jones expects plenty of competition with returnees Brian Snead, Ja’Quez Cross and Mike Sharpe along with Tennessee-Martin transfer Zak Wallace.
“Brian Snead has had an OK offseason, but for him to be the elite player that we feel he can be, it starts with consistency in performance. I’ve seen him up that level the last couple weeks,” Jones said. “I think it’s a very competitive room. You look at the progress Ja’Quez Cross has made and then when you bring in an individual like Zak Wallace who has great competitive character, great person. The team has kind of gravitated toward him with his smile and his work ethic. Mike Sharpe has had a very impressive offseason. When you look at those individuals, it’s exciting.”
Jones also stressed toughness and connectivity when asked about the defense. Junior safety Justin Parks has emerged as the voice of the defensive unit, he said.
“Obviously it starts on the line of scrimmage. We’re not where we need to be right now up front, but we’re getting there,” Jones said. “We’re going to be very young there in the fall and it all starts with our front seven, the ability to control the run and minimizing explosive plays and the ability to play the ball, the ability of our safeties to play the ball in the deep part of the field.”
A couple of players have changed positions, Jones said. Tristian Smith has moved from the offensive line to defensive tackle, while Israel Whitmore has switched from defensive end to tight end/H-back.
The Red Wolves will also look at some different things schematically, Jones said.
“We’ll experiment with some things this spring, some different schemes special teams-wise, some different schemes offensively and defensively,” Jones said. “We are who we are, the DNA of who we are schematically will be in place, but spring is the time to put in some wrinkles, to change some different things.”
ASU recently hired Nick Grimes as tight ends coach/offensive run game coordinator and Trip Carrico as assistant athletic director for player personnel. Another staff position has opened with Ole Miss hiring Jake Schoonover, who was ASU’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach last fall.
Jones said he is in the process of hiring a new special teams coordinator.
“I am the special teams coordinator right now,” Jones said. “I’m excited for Coach Schoonover. It’s a great opportunity for him. I told our players it’s a compliment when other institutions, other universities want your coaches because it’s a byproduct of what our players did.”