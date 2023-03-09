A-State's Jones ready to begin spring practice

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones talks about spring practice during a press conference Wednesday.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is starting what head football coach Butch Jones described as his favorite time of year.

ASU will hold its first practice of spring football today. The Red Wolves have five practices before spring break, which is scheduled for March 20-24, and 10 more after the break, finishing with the April 15 spring game.

