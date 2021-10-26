JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones sees offensive similarities between Arkansas State and its next opponent, a foe that has a number of assistant coaches whom Jones knows well.
While South Alabama doesn’t throw the football as often as Arkansas State, the Jaguars have been effective with a quarterback who ranks among the active passing leaders in the Football Bowl Subdivision and a wide receiver who enjoyed big games against the Red Wolves the past two seasons.
Senior Jake Bentley, who played at South Carolina and Utah before transferring to South Alabama, has passed for 10,234 yards in his college career. In his first season with the Jaguars, Bentley has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,825 yards and 11 touchdowns.
South Alabama also features the Sun Belt Conference receiving leader in Jalen Tolbert. In two previous games against ASU, both victories for the Jaguars, Tolbert caught 15 passes for 396 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jones expects the Jaguars to target Tolbert in the passing game, but he also looks for them to test ASU’s struggling run defense Saturday in the Red Wolves’ first trip to South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“Their offense, again, I really like what they do. We’re very similar schematically on offense,” Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Tolbert, the receiver, is as good as any receiver we’ve faced. They’re going to get the ball in his hands, they’re going to throw the deep ball. We have to do a great job of playing the ball in the air, but also schematically they’re going to challenge us to stop the run.
“Everyone has, and why wouldn’t you? That’s kind of where we’re at as a football program.”
Like Jones, three of South Alabama’s assistant coaches served on Alabama’s support staff for at least two years – offensive coordinator Major Applewhite, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and tight ends coach Rob Ezell.
“We all sat in kind of the same meeting room for the last two and three years,” Jones said. “I have a lot of respect for them as football coaches and what they do.”
South Alabama (4-3, 1-3 Sun Belt) has dropped three of four games after a 4-0 start under new head coach Kane Wommack. The Jaguars suffered a 41-31 loss at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.
ASU (1-6, 0-3) has dropped six in a row as it prepares for Saturday’s 4 o’clock kickoff in Mobile, Ala. The Red Wolves narrowly missed an upset of Louisiana-Lafayette last week, falling 28-27.
After seeing progress against the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jones wants the Red Wolves to apply some of the lessons learned last week.
“Now, what can we take, what have we learned from the Louisiana game that we can apply to South Al now? How can we be a better football team for that?” Jones said. “Now we go on the road. When you go on the road, you’re responsible to create your own momentum. Nobody is going to give you any momentum. You’re going to always play a team that is going to play their best at home. They’re going to have tremendous energy, they’re going to be very passionate, they’re going to be tough, they’re going to be disciplined.”
Jones said quarterback James Blackman, who suffered a shoulder injury against Coastal Carolina, returned to practice on Monday. A determination on Blackman’s availability will be made Saturday, but Layne Hatcher will remain the Red Wolves’ starting quarterback against the Jaguars, Jones said.
Cornerback Samy Johnson, who was also injured against Coastal Carolina, is making progress in conditioning, Jones said, but will not play against South Alabama.