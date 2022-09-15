A-State's Jones wary of Memphis' big-play potential

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (5) throws during last Saturday’s game against Navy in Annapolis, Md.

 Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Butch Jones answered succinctly when asked what stands out when he looks back on Arkansas State’s 55-50 loss to Memphis last season.

“Too many explosive plays,” said Jones, the Red Wolves’ second-year head coach.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,325), Memphis

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-1, UM 1-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: UM, 31-24-5

Last meeting: UM, 55-50, 2021

