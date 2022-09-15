A-State's Jones wary of Memphis' big-play potential

JONESBORO — Butch Jones answered succinctly when asked what stands out when he looks back on Arkansas State’s 55-50 loss to Memphis last season.
“Too many explosive plays,” said Jones, the Red Wolves’ second-year head coach.
The average distance covered on Memphis’ eight touchdown plays was 48.3 yards. Five of the Tigers’ scoring plays covered 50 or more yards, including runs of 70 and 75 yards along with a pass of 75 yards.
While the Tigers no longer have the pass catchers who gave the Red Wolves the most trouble in last year’s meeting, they return seven offensive starters and still concern Jones with their big-play potential.
“They’re explosive on offense, a big, imposing offensive line, and the quarterback is really good,” said Jones, whose team visits Memphis on Saturday night. “They have a really good scheme. They get the ball in the hands of their playmakers.”
Memphis (1-1) was unable to muster much offense in its season opener, a 49-23 loss at Mississippi State, but the Tigers’ passing game clicked in last week’s 37-13 American Athletic Conference victory at Navy. Sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan completed passes to eight receivers in throwing for 415 yards and two touchdowns.
Third-year Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield described last Saturday’s victory as a great team win in his weekly press conference. The Tigers held a 506-314 advantage in total yards and pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Midshipmen 24-6 in the final two quarters.
“You always talk about the improvements from week one to week two and we were able to see that,” Silverfield said. “We were able to make cleaner tackles. Obviously versus the triple option, it was very important to be assignment sound.
“Offensively we were able to be a little more explosive. Obviously, it was something we’ve harped on, and we just have to continue to find consistency. Special teams, too many mistakes and we have to continue to fix those problems, but all in all, I like the direction.”
Memphis, which won the AAC in 2019, was picked fifth in this year’s preseason poll. Twelve starters, including five on defense, return from last year’s team that finished 6-6 and earned a berth in the Hawaii Bowl.
Henigan was a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America selection after passing for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Five of those touchdowns came against ASU as Henigan finished 22-of-33 for 417 yards.
Jones is impressed with the way Henigan manages the Tigers’ offense and with their backfield depth, starting with sophomores Brandon Thomas and Jevyon Ducker.
Thomas, a former North Little Rock standout, ran for 191 yards against ASU last season. Ducker is a transfer from Northern Illinois, where he was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,184 yards.
“They stress you. They stress you with the way they use their tempo, the way they throw the ball deep, with their play pass, and the physicality of their run game,” Jones said. “Then defensively, you have to be prepared for anything and everything with a new coordinator.”
The Tigers finished with 91 rushing yards against Navy, averaging less than three yards per carry. Silverfield expressed confidence that Memphis’ ground game will be more productive as the season progresses.
‘We’ve got the personnel,” he said. “We have to execute a little bit better and it’s our job to also schematically make sure we’re putting them in the right spots.”
Senior safety Quindell Johnson, who was second-team All-AAC last season, led the Tigers with 13 tackles and an interception against Navy. Johnson made 104 total tackles last season to finish second in the AAC.
Saturday’s game will be the first of four in a row at home for the Tigers, who will also play North Texas, Temple and Houston before their next road game next month at East Carolina.
Silverfield expressed respect for ASU in general and quarterback James Blackman and defensive end Kivon Bennett in particular.
“They’ve got a good team. There’s a reason they’re able to do what they do. If you look at Arkansas State, they have a quarterback who’s played over 32 games,” Silverfield said. “He’s had a lot of success doing so. They’re one of only three teams in the entire country that doesn’t have a turnover already this season and they’ve got one of the best defensive ends in the country.
“They’ve got a scheme that’s causing some issues. If you watch that first quarter versus Ohio State, they played pretty darn well, and we know they’re going to be fired up to come here for us.”