JONESBORO — Alan Lamar waited a long time to get back on the football field.
Up to last Saturday, Lamar hadn’t played in a game since participating in The Game, the storied Harvard-Yale rivalry, in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic kept him from playing for Yale last year and a coaching change at Arkansas State created an opportunity to join Butch Jones’ Red Wolves as a graduate transfer last winter.
When the Red Wolves took the field for their first offensive series against Central Arkansas, Lamar took a handoff for five yards on each of the first two plays. He wound up leading ASU in rushing with 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Just being back on the field was a thrill for the 5-8, 207-pound senior running back from Olive Branch, Miss.
“It was so good, I can’t really describe it,” Lamar said. “It’s been more than a year, almost two years since I had been on the field. It was just great to get back out there in the mix.”
Lamar joined the Red Wolves as a graduate transfer from Yale, where he was first-team All-Ivy League in 2018 and second-team All-Ivy in 2016. He also played for Yale’s Ivy League championship team in 2019.
A preseason knee injury kept Lamar off the field in 2017. He would have been a senior for the Bulldogs in 2020, but the Ivy League canceled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I took off a semester to go back and do my final season at Yale, but they canceled for COVID,” Lamar said. “I went into the (transfer) portal because I had an extra season of eligibility and I wanted to complete my final year of college football.”
Lamar said he made a verbal commitment to Western Illinois before receiving an opportunity at ASU when Jones hired Derrick Lett, who had been Lamar’s position coach at Yale.
“He told me just to give him a couple of days to see if he was going to get the job,” Lamar said of Lett, who is ASU’s wide receivers coach. “He got the job and he called me, said, ‘Hey, do you want to come?’ I said, ‘Of course, I’ll always come with you.’”
Lamar suffered an Achilles’ tendon injury in February. Crediting ASU’s training staff, he said he was running again at four months and starting to make cuts while running at five months.
“I feel like I missed a lot missing spring ball, especially coming into a new offense and just learning the plays because it’s one thing to see them, another thing to do them,” Lamar said. “I feel like I had to go learn the plays and actually do them to get accustomed to this new offense.”
Lamar said he didn’t know how many touches he would get in ASU’s opener.
The Red Wolves have multiple options at running back with Lamar, junior Marcel Murray, Iowa State junior transfer Johnnie Lang Jr. and second-year freshman Lincoln Pare. Murray added 63 yards on seven carries and Lang finished with 36 on five attempts against UCA.
“I ended up getting a decent amount of touches,” Lamar said. “I need to get my conditioning up.”
Lamar led Yale in rushing with 685 yards in 2018, when he scored nine touchdowns. He was the team’s freshman MVP in 2016 after leading the Bulldogs with 557 yards and five touchdowns.
The game is a little faster at ASU, Lamar said.
“It’s not like terribly different, but I’d say the game is just a little faster,” Lamar said. “It’s a lot more football, a lot more of a time commitment in meetings and stuff like that. I’d say the play on the field is mostly the same, it’s just preparing for the games is more rigorous.”
Yale was 9-1 in Lamar’s final season with the Bulldogs, finishing with a 50-43 double-overtime victory over Harvard in the 136th meeting of the teams.
The teams played at Boston’s Fenway Park in 2018. Lamar scored an early touchdown for Yale before Harvard pulled away to win 45-27.
“Harvard-Yale is probably one of my best memories of college football, playing in that game in Fenway Park,” Lamar said. “It was a very historic game for me. It’s always special when a president comes to your game.”
Lamar has been introduced to a Mid-South rivalry this week as ASU prepares for its 60th all-time meeting with Memphis.
The Red Wolves and Tigers play Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
“I’ve become accustomed to what it means between Arkansas State and Memphis over this past week, seeing that it’s a big rivalry game,” Lamar said. “I didn’t really know that before, coming in, but now I know it’s a pretty big game and it’s time to really get down and dirty and try to win this game.”