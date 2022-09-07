A-State's margin for error slim, Jones says

Arkansas State running back Brian Snead tries to shake off Grambling State’s Lewis Matthews during Saturday’s game at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves visit Ohio State on Saturday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Mistakes made no difference on the scoreboard in Arkansas State’s opener.

This Saturday, the Red Wolves may pay for even the smallest miscues against one of the nation’s highest-ranked teams.

A-State Football

Opponent: Ohio State

Site: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-0, OSU 1-0

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

