A-State's margin for error slim, Jones says

JONESBORO — Mistakes made no difference on the scoreboard in Arkansas State’s opener.
This Saturday, the Red Wolves may pay for even the smallest miscues against one of the nation’s highest-ranked teams.
“When you play an opponent like Ohio State, your margin of error is very slim,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Every mistake you make is magnified. We may have been able to get away with some things against Grambling where against Ohio State, it will be catastrophic.”
The Red Wolves are more than a six-touchdown underdog against the third-ranked Buckeyes, who dropped behind Georgia in this week’s Associated Press poll despite defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in their opener. Kickoff Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, is scheduled for 11 a.m. (Central).
ASU (1-0) played what Jones described as “connected football” in their 58-3 rout of Grambling, combining team chemistry with complementary efforts in other phases.
The Red Wolves had a 572-102 advantage in total yards and didn’t commit a turnover. They scored on every possession except two, not counting drives where time ran out to end the first half and the game, and kept the Tigers out of the end zone.
Senior quarterback James Blackman was 15-of-20 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns, also running for two touchdowns. The Red Wolves scored six rushing touchdowns, two more than they had for all of 2021.
“I think offensively as a group we put on a decent performance. We went out there and guys made plays,” said senior receiver Champ Flemings, who had seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. “We were able to create some explosives. We took care of the ball, no turnovers, and that’s something we harped on all week. I think it’s something that we can build off of as a unit.”
Jones said ASU needs better execution on special teams – the Red Wolves gave up a 53-yard kickoff return and missed other opportunities to impact field position. He also listed offensive and defensive corrections to make.
“We did not do a particularly good job of setting the edge of our defense Saturday night, but sometimes your effort can make you right when you’re wrong and we were able to do that,” Jones said. “But against the backs that we’re going to face and against an offensive line like Ohio State has, those are going to be catastrophic football plays.
“We have to be able to continue to protect the passer. We gave up zero sacks, but James took too many hits. Sometimes it was a back, a misread in protection. Against a quality opponent like Ohio State, there’s a cumulative effect.”
ASU had seven penalties for 80 yards. The Red Wolves had three 15-yard flags during the Tigers’ lone scoring drive, all of which Jones said had to do with players trying to make plays rather than a lack of discipline.
Two calls for roughing the passer involved the quarterback crouching in the pocket, Jones said, and a late hit on the sideline was also a difficult play from the defender’s perspective.
“Any penalty of that nature, we’ll try to correct. As we move forward, we can’t be a team that beats ourselves. We take great pride in that,” Jones said. “We reviewed it with the team, we showed the video. A lot of times, too, you don’t want to take away your aggressiveness and for the first time Saturday night, since being here, I thought we had a team that tried to hunt.”
Ohio State scored 14 points in the final 16 minutes to defeat Notre Dame on Saturday. The Buckeyes kept the Irish off the scoreboard for the final 41-plus minutes.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting last year. Five Buckeyes were on the Associated Press preseason All-America team, including Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
“This is as complete a football team as I’ve seen in a long time. You’re going in and you’re playing one of the elite programs, one of the top two or three programs in the country each and every year,” Jones said. “I know a lot about the program, I know a lot about their coaches and have a lot of respect for what they’ve done there, and it shows. They recruit at a different level.
“Their quality of player across the board, from top to bottom on their roster, the depth, it shows. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”