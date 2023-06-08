A-State's Meyer set to run in NCAA steeplechase

Arkansas State’s Pauline Meyer, shown clearing a hurdle in the Sun Belt Conference meet, will compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships tonight.

 Sun Belt Conference

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Pauline Meyer turned in her best time at the right time in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Meyer finished seventh in the event last month at the NCAA West Prelims with time of 9:44.85, improving her personal best by nearly 25 seconds and breaking a Sun Belt Conference record that had stood since 2001.

