A-State's Meyer set to run in NCAA steeplechase

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Pauline Meyer turned in her best time at the right time in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Meyer finished seventh in the event last month at the NCAA West Prelims with time of 9:44.85, improving her personal best by nearly 25 seconds and breaking a Sun Belt Conference record that had stood since 2001.
“My coach and I kind of saw it coming because the workouts were going well in practice,” Meyer said, “and then finally having other people to compete with definitely helped.”
By finishing in the top 12 at the West Prelims, Meyer earned a berth in the event tonight at NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. She will become the first women’s distance runner in program history to compete at nationals when she runs in the semifinals at 8:02 p.m.
Jim Patchell, ASU’s director of track and field/cross country, said Meyer’s performance against a strong field in Sacramento, Calif., was even more impressive than her effort in winning the 5000 at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in February. Meyer caught James Madison’s Miranda Stanhope at the finish line in that race, winning by less than a second.
“We talked about her race in the 5K indoors, but this one was way better. That was the race of the year right there,” Patchell said. “To do that at that level of competition and rise to that occasion, to knock 25 seconds off your personal best at an NCAA first-round championship meet against the best runners in the country, that was just a great performance.”
Meyer, a graduate student from Gronau-Epe, Germany, is closing a superb career with a trip to nationals.
The steeplechase school record is one of three Meyer holds along with the indoor 3000 and 5000 marks. She has 15 combined medals (first, second or third place) in Sun Belt indoor, outdoor and cross country competition in her career.
Meyer was named Women’s Track Performer of the Year in Sun Belt outdoor track after winning the 1500, 500 and 3000 steeplechase at this season’s conference meet. She set meet and facility records in the steeplechase and the 5000 on her way to finishing as the high-point scorer.
The challenge of the steeplechase, she said, is just getting to the end.
“I would say it’s finishing the race and just getting just over all the hurdles, especially the water jump,” Meyer said. “I still have to do a lot of work with the water jump.”
When asked about her recent performances in the event, Meyer pointed to her preparation as a key.
“I guess it’s just consistency, putting the work in over the weeks, over practices, and then everything just came together against a very competitive field,” she said.
With her time in the West Prelims, Meyer broke the Sun Belt record of 9:59.75 in the steeplechase, set in 2001 by Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ida Nilsson.
Patchell said he knew something special was happening about halfway through Meyer’s race in Sacramento.
“She stuck to the race plan. She went out and stuck with the leaders. Coach (Jesse) Duvall has done a great job with her, and Pauline is experienced,” Patchell said. “She’s a fifth-year senior, she knows what’s going on and she was determined to run sub-10 (minutes). I don’t think she even thought she would run 9:44. I think she’s probably fifth or sixth in the nation in that event, so she has a good shot to make the final and be a first-team All-American.”