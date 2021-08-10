A-State's Murray learns to 'value every snap'

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Marcel Murray has learned to appreciate every snap he plays.
The Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018, Murray dealt with ankle injuries in each of the last two seasons. Last year the junior running back was limited to five games and 47 rushing attempts.
Murray tried to help teach younger teammates, but it wasn’t easy to watch from the sideline.
“I was very frustrated because I know I can play and looking out there, just watching everybody succeed, I want to succeed, too,” Murray said. “It taught me to value every snap. Every time I’m out there, I just go all out.”
Murray said he feels good and his work early in fall camp has pleased first-year head coach Butch Jones.
“This summer he’s changed his body and if you look at our football team, we’re a completely different-looking football team,” Jones said after Monday’s practice. “That’s a tribute to all of our players and it’s a tribute to Jeff Jones and our sports performance staff.
“Marcel is one of those individuals. He’s had the retention of all the install, he’s running from tackle to tackle. That was the big thing, understanding your reads, and being true to your reads, knowing when to press spots, the tempo of runs. I’ve seen that, and he’s a weapon out of the backfield as well.”
Murray established himself as a backfield threat as a freshman, running for 860 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed two games and part of others in 2019, yet still gained 820 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Last season Murray had double-digit carries in only two games and finished the season with 158 yards and one touchdown.
“Over the offseason I’ve been working on it a lot, stretching and just getting rehab on it, and I feel no pain now, just continuing to get back to where I was and even better,” Murray said of his ankle. “It’s been a great feeling being out here.”
Murray has plenty of company at his position.
Freshman Lincoln Pare, who emerged as a key player before suffering a season-ending elbow injury last fall, and sophomore Isaiah Azubuike are also back. ASU added two transfers in junior Johnnie Lang Jr. from Iowa State and senior Alan Lamar from Yale, plus a freshman in Bobby McMillian.
“Everybody has a great skill set and we’re out here competing every day,” Murray said. “Everybody is leaning on each other to put in work and everybody is coming together.”
Jones said a team can never have enough running backs if it wants to play with a high level of physicality.
“We ask a lot of our backs, not just running, but in the throwing game as well,” Jones said. “I feel right now all those individuals at that spot are playing winning football for us.”
Practice plans
The Red Wolves, who did not practice Tuesday, have moved today’s practice to the morning because of high temperatures expected later in the day. Thursday’s practice was already scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Most of ASU’s fall camp practices are scheduled to start in the afternoon, something defensive end TW Ayers expects to help the Red Wolves when the season starts.
“Whenever other teams come in, this is going to benefit us because we’re used to practicing and playing in the heat, and a lot of other teams aren’t used to playing in the humidity and heat like we do,” Ayers said after Monday afternoon’s practice. “It’s something we embrace and just love to push through.”
Ayers said preseason camp is always a grind because of the hours involved.
“I’d say from day one everybody knows it’s going to be a grind and it’s going to be tough because you’re up here all day and everything like that whenever you’re used to just being up here a couple of hours a time in the summer,” he said. “From day one it’s a grind, but as of now the new, I wouldn’t say it has worn off yet, so we’re still rolling.”
ASU is also scheduled to practice Friday afternoon before holding a scrimmage Saturday at noon. The second scrimmage of camp is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m.
Jones said the Red Wolves improved as a team Monday.
“Was it clean like we want every practice? No, but I thought everybody competed and they pushed themselves. I thought we got better as a football team, but there’s a long way to go in terms of overall execution,” Jones said. “I don’t like where we are in the passing game. Way too many drops by our receivers, we have to get that corrected. Everything is about pass efficiency, so I’ve not been pleased with that, but just the overall competitiveness and individuals coming out here and giving everything they have every day, I’ve been pleased.”