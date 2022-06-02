One of the greatest to ever toe the starting line at Arkansas State, four-time All-American and former national champion Sharika Nelvis has been tabbed as part of the 27th class in the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Nelvis will be inducted during a banquet this evening at 6:30 in the Silver City Ballroom of the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. She joins fellow inductees Chuck Barber (Bald Knob/Ouachita Baptist), Janet Cherobon Bawcom (Kenya/Harding), Allison Dotson (Alma/Oklahoma State), Danny Hazelwood (Carlisle/Central Arkansas), Tori Weeks-Hoggard (Cabot/Arkansas), Lexi Weeks-Jacobus (Cabot/Arkansas) and Carl Lowe (North Little Rock/Wake Forest).
The Memphis native and 2021 A-State Hall of Honor inductee burst onto the scene in Jonesboro and became the Sun Belt Conference’s top track and field athlete both indoors and outdoors. She was the league’s top freshman in 2011 and won a staggering 24 conference crowns in the sprints, hurdles and long jump between 2011 and 2014 – 13 indoors and 11 outdoors.
As a senior in 2014, Nelvis won NCAA championships in the 60m hurdles indoors (7.93) and 100m hurdles outdoors (12.52) en route to winning the Honda Sports Award for the nation’s best collegiate female track and field athlete. She also finished as a finalist for the prestigious Bowerman, regarded as the “Heisman Trophy of collegiate track and field.”
Nelvis began her professional career in 2015, losing her first race but winning her next seven and entering the national outdoor championships as one of the favorites. She won her first U.S. title in the women’s 60m hurdles (7.70) at the 2018 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, where she set the NACAC and American record while also earning a spot on Team USA at the 2018 Birmingham World Championships in England.
Other A-State inductees to the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame through the years include:
2019 – Anthony Hampton
2011 – Morry Sanders
2010 – Jeff Hartwig, Monika Klebe
2008 – Dariel Johnson
2007 – Jay Flanagan
1997 – Al Joyner
1996 – Thomas Hill
1995 – Guy Kochel, Earl Bell
