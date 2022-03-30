JONESBORO — Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday afternoon after two seasons with the Red Wolves.
Omier posted a social media message Tuesday saying he plans to test the transfer portal after many conversations and prayers with his family, changing course after saying two weeks ago that he planned to return to ASU for the 2022-23 season.
“I haven’t taken this decision lightly and it’s one I have gone back and forth on many times,” Omier wrote. “However at this point I’m confident it’s in my best interest to explore the options provided.”
Omier was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year this season as a second-year freshman. He was the third player in program history to be named Sun Belt Player of the Year and the first since Chico Fletcher won the honor in back-to-back seasons of 1997-98 and 1998-99.
Omier was also the third player in program history to be named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first since Jason Jennings in 2001-02. Earning first-team All-Sun Belt recognition following his Freshman of the Year campaign a year ago, Omier was the first ASU player to repeat as a first-team All-Sun Belt selection since Jason Jennings in 2000-01 and 2001-02.
Averaging 17.2 points while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor in the regular season, Omier became the first player in league history to average at least 15 points and shoot better than 63 percent from the floor.
In league play, Omier became the first player in Sun Belt history to average 19 or more points (19.1) and 13 or more rebounds (13.3). Among all Sun Belt players in league-only games, Omier ranked second in scoring (19.1), first in rebounding (13.3), first in field-goal percentage (.634), fifth in steals (1.7) and third in blocks (2.0).
ASU finished the season 18-11 with a 65-62 Sun Belt tournament loss to Georgia State, the eventual tournament champion.
Omier said he enters the transfer portal with mixed emotions. He expressed his thanks to the ASU community, coaches and his teammates.
“I’ll cherish the bonds shaped on the court and cherished friendships made here in Jonesboro,” Omier wrote.
Two more ASU players, starting forward Keyon Wesley and reserve guard Mario Fantina, have also entered the transfer portal.