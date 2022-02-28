A-State's Omier earns SBC Player of the Year honor

JONESBORO — Norchad Omier met the soaring expectations for his second basketball season at Arkansas State.
Omier became the third player in ASU basketball history to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year when the league’s postseason awards were announced Monday. Last year’s Freshman of the Year in the conference, Omier went into the 2021-22 season as the Sun Belt’s preseason Player of the Year and proved that forecast accurate.
In 15 conference games, Omier produced 12 double-doubles, games where he reached double figures in both points and rebounds. His season averages stand at 17.2 points and 12.0 rebounds entering the Sun Belt tournament.
Omier was also named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, the third player in school history to win that award, and was first-team All-Sun Belt as well.
ASU head coach Mike Balado expressed pride in what Omier, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua, accomplished as a second-year freshman. Balado pointed to Omier’s offseason efforts, in particular his time with the Nicaraguan national team, as a key to his success.
“He’s going to thank his teammates obviously, because they’ve helped him get to this point, but this goes back to the summertime and all his hard work and dedication to the game, learning the game more,” Balado said. “I think playing overseas for the national team was a big help for him. I’m a big advocate for that.
“I’m really proud, not so much as a player but for him as a young man. He has great character and he’s a great example, a great person to represent the Sun Belt and also Arkansas State University.”
Just as Balado predicted, Omier thanked his teammates, coaches and those who support the Red Wolves for his awards.
"I want to give thanks to all my teammates and to the coaches. My teammates have a lot to do with this," Omier said during a Monday afternoon video conference. "If they wouldn’t pass me the ball, if they wouldn’t play defense with me, I couldn’t do this. I have to give them all the credit. Thanks to all of them, thanks to all the coaches, thanks to all the people who always support A-State basketball. It’s really appreciated."
Omier took the Sun Belt by storm in 2020-21, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors while averaging 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first year of college basketball.
Sun Belt teams were well aware of Omier this season, yet remained just as unable to stop him in most instances as he averaged 19.1 points and 13.3 rebounds in conference games. He was named Sun Belt Player of the Week four times.
Omier finished with a double-double in 18 of ASU’s 27 regular-season games.
“For him to be able to be productive with the numbers that he had in conference play, and non-conference, with people that we play knowing that he’s the main focus of what we do, it even speaks better,” Balado said. “What he does, it’s really hard to teams to scout. You can’t scout for a person who has a great motor, who has great instincts when the ball comes off the rim, who plays hard and strong.
“He did all the things he needed to do and I give him a lot of credit. I think one of the things he’s done is take film and learn the game outside the court, watching himself, watching his team, watching opponents, scouting. I think he’s taken a huge jump in that area.”
Balado credited assistant coach Brent Crews and others on staff for helping Omier, who is making a Sun Belt-best 64.7 percent of his attempts from the field, develop his jump shot facing the basket.
When asked which games stood out most, Balado pointed to Omier’s 23-point, 26-rebound performance at home against Louisiana-Monroe. Another memorable effort came at Troy, where Omier was 12-of-16 from the field while producing 31 points and 11 rebounds.
“Those were games where he was highly efficient and played really well,” Balado said, “but you could pick five more.”
Jeff Clifton and Chico Fletcher, who were honored after the 1998 and 1999 seasons, are the only other players in ASU history to be named Sun Belt Player of the Year.
Omier joins Freddy Hicks, a two-time honoree in 1998 and 1999, and Jason Jennings as ASU players to be named SBC Defensive Player of the Year. On the defensive end of the court, Omier ranks second in blocks (56) and seventh in steals per game (1.6) in the Sun Belt.
"I love playing defense a lot," Omier said. "When I get blocks, deflections, that's not a stat that is on paper, but I love playing defense a lot. After games we watch film and we have a grading chart where we have deflections, box outs. Those are the little things that nobody sees that I like, that I really try to do because I think those are the things that win games."
Only two other Sun Belt players, Georgia State’s D’Marcus Simonds (2018) and Old Dominion’s Chris Gatling (1990) have followed a Freshman of the Year debut by earning Player of the Year honors the following season. Omier is also the first player to sweep Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards since Western Kentucky’s Mike Wells in 2003-04.
Balado said extending the range on Omier’s jump shot is part of the next phase in his development.
“That’s something we want to see more of. He’ll take more 3s next year, timely ones, right ones, and we’ll work on his assist-to-turnover ratio,” Balado said. “That’s something he’s improved a little bit on from his freshman year, but as the game slows down for him, that will get better as well. That’s through film and working through different ways of people guarding him, double teams or sending two guys at him, early positioning, things like that.”
Troy’s Efe Odigie was named Newcomer of the Year, Troy’s Duke Deen earned Freshman of the Year honors, Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden was selected as Sixth Man of the Year and Texas State’s Terrence Johnson was honored as Coach of the Year.
The All-Sun Belt first team also included Appalachian State’s Adrian Delph, Texas-Arlington’s David Azore and Texas State’s Caleb Asberry. Omier is ASU’s first repeat first-team selection since Jennings in 2001 and 2002.
No other Red Wolves were honored after ASU finished sixth in the Sun Belt standings. Balado was hoping senior guard Marquis Eaton and junior guard Desi Sills would gain some recognition.
“I would have hoped that Marquis has done enough in this league to get some notoriety. Desi, being his first year in the league, I thought he gets something, but we don’t have control over that,” Balado said. “The coaches vote, the media votes. That hopefully gives them a little bit of fuel going into the conference tournament.”