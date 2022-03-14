JONESBORO — Forward Norchad Omier announced on social media Monday afternoon that he plans to return to Arkansas State in 2022-23 for his sophomore basketball season with the Red Wolves.
“Can’t wait for next season to go at it with my guys,” Omier wrote. “The work has already started. Let’s go get this championship in ’22-23.”
Omier was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year this season as a second-year freshman.
Omier is the third player in program history to be named Sun Belt Player of the Year and first since Chico Fletcher won the honor in back-to-back seasons of 1997-98 and 1998-99. He is the third player in program history to be named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first since Jason Jennings in 2001-02. Earning First Team All-Sun Belt recognition following his Freshman of the Year campaign a year ago, Omier is the first A-State player to repeat as a First Team All-Sun Belt selection since Jason Jennings in 2000-01 and 2001-02.
Averaging 17.2 points while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor in the regular season, Omier became the first player in league history to average at least 15 points and shoot better than 63 percent from the floor. In league play, Omier became the first player in Sun Belt history to average 19 or more points (19.1) and 13 or more rebounds (13.3). Among all Sun Belt players in league-only games, Omier ranked second in scoring (19.1), first in rebounding (13.3), first in field-goal percentage (.634), fifth in steals (1.7) and third in blocks (2.0).
ASU finished the season 18-11 with a 65-62 Sun Belt tournament loss to Georgia State, the eventual tournament champion.