A-State's Omier scoring, rebounding at high level

JONESBORO — Rising statistics and a growing string of Sun Belt Conference awards reflect Norchad Omier’s performance on the basketball court over the past month.
Omier, Arkansas State’s second-year freshman forward, has been named the Sun Belt’s player of the week three times in the past five weeks while averaging 24.8 points and 13 rebounds over ASU’s past five games. The weeks he didn’t win the conference award recently, cancellations related to COVID-19 kept Omier off the court for three games.
“He’s playing at a really high level because he just does what he does,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said during a video conference Tuesday. “You look even at his field goal percentage and he’s taking shots that are within the offense, he’s taking shots that are good for him and he’s just playing hard. I think with him, he’s the type of young man that he’s going to do what he does no matter what. This is the way he plays.”
Omier, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua, was the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year in 2021 after averaging 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds last season.
Conference coaches named Omier as the league’s preseason player of the year for 2021-22. Foul trouble limited his minutes in some games early this season, but little has stopped Omier lately.
Omier has had a double-double (double figures in points and rebounds) in eight of ASU’s last nine games, the exception being a five-point, seven-rebound showing in a loss at 18th-ranked Texas Tech. His season averages stand at 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds as the Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) prepare for Thursday’s home game against Texas-Arlington (8-9, 4-2).
Balado said Omier has worked hard to improve, especially in film study.
“He comes in and watches film, asks questions in practice, very locked into the scouting report. He said the other day, I had him on the radio show, and they said, ‘What’s the thing you’ve improved on most?’” Balado said. “He said, ‘The game has slowed down for me,’ and I think that’s true. I think that comes with maturity and experience. When he’s playing at a better pace, his game is that much better. He still plays hard, it’s not that he’s playing slow, it’s that his mind is slowing down a little bit.”
In ASU’s past five games, Omier has shot 72.9 percent from the field. He has also averaged 30 minutes per game during the same span, including 36 minutes in an overtime loss at Louisiana-Lafayette and 39 minutes in a victory at Louisiana-Monroe.
The UL Lafayette game became the fourth this season where Omier fouled out, exiting in the final minute of overtime. Balado said Omier did a good job of avoiding fouls in conference victories over Georgia Southern and ULM.
“That’s something we’ve worked on with him, footwork, positioning, being places early and not being late. That comes with a lot of film,” Balado said. “Matchups are one thing, too, as well. It’s important for him to stay in the game obviously. He doesn’t play with the same intensity with two fouls in the first half because he doesn’t want to get a third, but if he’s got one and he comes out of halftime with one, you see a different kid.
“I think that’s a big focus for us, it really has been, and not only him playing better defense but the team around him helping him out as well. It’s been more like a group effort kind of deal to keep him out of foul trouble.”
Omier scored 18 points against Georgia Southern, 29 against UL Lafayette and 24 against ULM. He is the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer, the league’s leading rebounder and also has its best field goal percentage (.683).
Thursday night, Omier will go up against the Sun Belt blocked shots leader in UTA’s 6-9 Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, who has 45 in 17 games, and likely other defenders as well.
“People are going to start focusing more and more on him, scouting reports are going to change game by game, but at the end of the day he’s going to do what he does,” Balado said. “We just need the people around him to continue to be consistent so we can win.”