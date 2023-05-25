A-State's Palma Simo qualifies for NCAAs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arkansas State’s Aimar Palma Simo earned a bid to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 10th-place finish Wednesday in the men’s hammer throw at the West Preliminary Rounds.
Palma Simo, a two-time Sun Belt Conference champion in the event, placed 10th in Wednesday’s competition at Hornet Stadium with a throw of 225 feet, 1 inch. The top 12 finishers in each event at the West prelims will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.
Ranked 13th in the region entering the meet, Palma Simo’s best throw Wednesday came on his second attempt. His first attempt sailed 221-3 while his third was 224-7, which also would have been good enough to qualify.
Palma Simo, a junior from Castellon, Spain, narrowly missed qualifying for nationals in the hammer throw the last two years in the West prelims. He was 13th in the event as a sophomore last year and placed 15th as a freshman.
ASU has 19 entries in the West prelims, which continue through Saturday. Men competed Wednesday and also do so Friday, while the women are set to compete today and Saturday.
Wednesday’s competitors for ASU also included Colby Eddowes in the long jump; Will Glass in the first round of the 110-meter hurdles, Hannes Fahl in the first round of the 800; Bradley Jelmert in the first round of the pole vault; and Willem Coertzen and Jacob Tracy in the shot put. Tracy will also compete in the discus Friday.
Today’s action for ASU begins at 8 p.m. with Camryn Newton-Smith in the long jump. Newton-Smith, who has already qualified for nationals in the heptathlon, enters with a top mark of 6.26m. She is also slated to compete in the high jump at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lauren Beauchamp will jump in the pole vault, slated for an 8:30 p.m. start, while Evangelynn Harris and Selase Sampram will throw in the shot put at 9 p.m. Beauchamp enters with a qualifying mark of 13-2.5, while Harris and Sampram own shot put throws of 53-4.25) and 53-0.25, respectively.
Three Red Wolves will compete across four track events tonight, beginning with Jonae Cook in the first round of the 100 meters (9 p.m.) and 200 meters (10:45 p.m.). Cook qualified for the regional round with marks of 11.40 and 23.29. Cheyenne Melvin will run in the 800-meter first round at 9:50 p.m., entering with a top time of 2:06.38. Sun Belt Women’s Newcomer of the Year Jaybe Shufelberger will then close out the night in the 10,000 meters semifinal, set for an 11:10 p.m. CT start.
In addition to Newton-Smith in the high jump, Pauline Meyer will run Saturday in the 3000-meter steeplechase, set for a 7:40 p.m. start time. Quarterfinal rounds of the 100 meters (8:35 p.m.), 800 meters (9:05 p.m.) and 200 meters (9:50 p.m.) before Rahel Broemmel closes out the week in the 5000 meters semifinal at 10:10 p.m.
Meyer, who won the conference championship in her event, enters with a top steeplechase mark of 10:08.80 while Broemmel owns a time of 16:04.11 in the 5000 meters.