A-State's Palma Simo qualifies for NCAAs

Arkansas State’s Aimar Palma Simo, shown competing during the April 21 Red Wolves Open in Jonesboro, qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by finishing 10th in the men’s hammer throw Wednesday in the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in Sacramento, Calif.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arkansas State’s Aimar Palma Simo earned a bid to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 10th-place finish Wednesday in the men’s hammer throw at the West Preliminary Rounds.

Palma Simo, a two-time Sun Belt Conference champion in the event, placed 10th in Wednesday’s competition at Hornet Stadium with a throw of 225 feet, 1 inch. The top 12 finishers in each event at the West prelims will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.