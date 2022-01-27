A-State's Raffo expects improvement on the mound

JONESBORO — Arkansas State pitchers struggled to find the strike zone often enough last spring as the Red Wolves issued the most walks and had the worst team earned run average in the Sun Belt Conference.
Head coach Tommy Raffo anticipates improvement in that regard this spring as new pitching coach Alan Dunn works with the Red Wolves’ staff.
Dunn earned national pitching coach of the year honors from Collegiate Baseball during a 10-year stint on staff at LSU. His résumé also includes nearly 20 years of experience in professional baseball.
“We had a change in the coaching staff with Alan Dunn at the pitching corps and I think that’s been the biggest change for us in a positive way,” Raffo said Thursday. “Alan is an unbelievable person. He’s a great teacher, brings a lot of energy. Obviously the pedigree is there. He’s changing the identity of the pitching staff to be in a better spot than we were last year.
“Obviously we were bottom of the barrel last year; with any pitching at all, I think we win the (Sun Belt) West because of the offense. As far as he’s concerned, he’s done a tremendous job of being hands-on with all our guys, being positive, teaching and changing the environment for them to develop and at the same time letting them know what is the standard of what needs to happen on the mound to win. Obviously it starts by being in the strike zone.”
Team practices officially begin today with ASU’s opener at Samford three weeks away.
The Red Wolves are scheduled to scrimmage each day this weekend at Tomlinson Stadium, where a new home bullpen is under construction. Today’s scrimmage is set for 4 p.m., followed by scrimmages Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
ASU returns four position players – All-Sun Belt third baseman Ben Klutts, outfielder Jaylon Deshazier, middle infielder Blake McCutchen and first baseman Jared Toler – who started more than half of last season’s 49 games. The Red Wolves also return three pitchers who started 10 or more games in Will Nash, Brandon Hudson and Carter Holt.
Playing 32 of their 49 games on the road, the Red Wolves finished 19-30 last year in spite of an offense that featured one of the league’s top hitters in Liam Hicks, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers, and Sun Belt RBI leader Tyler Duncan in addition to Klutts. ASU had a 7.22 team ERA and was also last among Sun Belt teams in fielding percentage.
Raffo said assistant coach Rick Guarno, ASU’s recruiting coordinator, did a good job of augmenting the team’s pitching staff with transfer portal newcomers.
“It all starts on the bump. That’s where it starts, pitching and defense first before offense, and we were a more offensive club last year. We had to outscore some teams at times to win games,” Raffo said. “We had some moments on the mound, but not enough to get to where we want to be. This year Coach Guarno did a great job of identifying some portal guys, arms, because we needed to increase our arm talent and some of the guys are already in place. They’re improving under Coach Dunn’s leadership.”
Raffo said the Red Wolves have several pitchers who could factor into their rotation, giving the coaching staff plenty to consider over the next three weeks.
Along with Nash, Hudson and Holt, the Red Wolves return possible starters in Tyler Jeans, Brandon Anderson and Max Charlton. Justin Medlin, a left-handed transfer from Middle Tennessee State, also made an impact in fall practice, Raffo said.
Nash and Charlton could also contribute on the back end of ASU’s bullpen, Raffo said. Kevin Wiseman, a transfer from Wagner, and Treshon Paschal, a junior college transfer from Crowder (Mo.), could also help finish games.
Medlin is one of five left-handers who could contribute on the mound, Raffo said.
Raffo said Klutts, who batted .340 in Sun Belt play, and Deshazier, a senior who drove in 38 runs last season, should be ASU’s leaders offensively. Klutts was projected as the Sun Belt player of the year by Collegiate Baseball earlier this month.
“I would say those are the two bell cows you hang your hat on for returners,” Raffo said.
Deshazier is moving from left to center field for his senior season. The Red Wolves have several options at the corner outfield positions, including returnees Eli Davis, Brandon Ulmer, Sam Fagan and Jacob Hager. Newcomers who could factor into the outfield mix include Cooper Tremmel, Ty Gordon, Kyler Carmack, Mickey Coyne, Daedrick Cail and Tristen Jamison.
“They’re all fighting for opportunities. We saw a lot of that going on in the fall,” Raffo said. “I’d say the one clear-cut outfielder we can count on is Jaylon. After that, there’s going to be some new faces out there.”
Klutts is entrenched at third base and Toler returns at first base. Freshman Wil French had a strong fall at shortstop, Raffo said, and McCutchen could play either middle infield position. Dawson Chester is also working at shortstop.
Garrett Olson took over at second base while starting 23 games last season. Cail could play second or third, Raffo said, and Jamison could also play second. Gordon and Coyne could play first, Raffo said, while freshman Jackson Harris could play first or third.
Cason Tollett, a redshirt freshman transfer from Arkansas, will be ASU’s catcher. Raffo said Tollett is solid behind the plate and had a good fall offensively. Tremmel also had a good fall, Raffo said, and could play catcher as well.
“You’re seeing a lot of maneuverability and flexibility with these position guys,” Raffo said. “We’ve cross-trained with a lot of the guys at different positions.”
ASU’s Grand Slam Banquet, which features former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jason Isringhausen, is scheduled for Feb. 14. The Red Wolves will play their first four games on the road before hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 25 to start a 10-game home stand.
The home schedule includes Ole Miss and Memphis, both of which return to Tomlinson Stadium after a one-year absence. The Red Wolves will play Arkansas twice in Fayetteville (April 19-20) after meeting the Razorbacks for the first time last season.
ASU is scheduled for 28 home games this year after playing just 17 in 2021.
“Everything looks good. I like where we’re at with the schedule,” Raffo said. “It’s getting back to more normalcy.”