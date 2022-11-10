JONESBORO — Today couldn’t arrive fast enough for Destinee Rogers.

Rogers begins her first full season as Arkansas State’s women’s basketball coach this morning as the Red Wolves visit Louisiana Tech for the season opener. Tipoff in Ruston, La., is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

A-State women's basketball

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Site: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, La.

Tipoff: 11:30 a.m.

Records: ASU 0-0; LTU 1-0

Television: CUSA.tv

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: LTU, 39-3

Last meeting: LTU, 67-54, 2019-20

