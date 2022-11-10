JONESBORO — Today couldn’t arrive fast enough for Destinee Rogers.
Rogers begins her first full season as Arkansas State’s women’s basketball coach this morning as the Red Wolves visit Louisiana Tech for the season opener. Tipoff in Ruston, La., is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
After serving as ASU’s interim head coach for the last 21 games last season, Rogers was announced as the team’s head coach in March.
“I’m just excited about the journey. I’m excited about the players that we have,” Rogers said during a video conference earlier this week. “I’m not nervous at all. I’m really confident in what we’re doing, I really am, because I know we’ve put the work in.”
Picked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches’ poll, the Red Wolves have two preseason all-conference selections in Keya Patton and Lauryn Pendleton among five returning letter winners.
Rogers said Patton is still recovering from last season’s knee injury and will likely miss the first three or four games. ASU is also without sophomore guard/forward Leilani Augmon because of an ankle sprain, Rogers said.
“I think we’re good right now, but when we have everyone healthy, I think we’re a really dangerous team. I’m excited for everybody to see who we are right now as well as who we’re going to be,” Rogers said. “I’m going to have to put my stamp on it and just say that I really think this team is special. I think this team is going to do special things. I’m behind them 100 percent and I really just can’t wait to coach them and cheer them on Thursday.”
Patton was averaging 14.3 points per game before the injury cut her season short in January. Pendleton was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year last year, becoming ASU’s first player to win that honor since 1997 after averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Rogers said Pendleton has probably made the most growth on the team because of her vocal leadership.
“I challenged her last year as a freshman to be more vocal because I thought she did things the right way, but she’s really taken on that role this year,” Rogers said. “She’s being vocal, she’s just as hard a worker as anybody else, and I think that’s the thing that I’m the most excited about this team. Our top-tier players, our best players, they are the hardest workers. They use their voice.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom, a transfer from Missouri, will also have a key role. Higginbottom, a former Batesville star, transferred to ASU after averaging six points and 18.4 minutes per game last season at Missouri.
Rogers said Higginbottom has been a dream to coach.
“No matter how talented they are, you want one of your most talented players to be your hardest worker. Izzy will be the first person at practice and the last person to leave,” Rogers said. “Sometimes I need to tell Izzy to go home, you need to rest, but she’s just hungry. She wants more. You can tell just watching her at practice that she learned a lot going up against players in the SEC. She’s been able to translate that to our game and help some of our others. She just has a certain aura, a certain confidence, and when you see her on the floor, you see that confidence, but she’s humble.”
Patton, Pendleton and sophomore guard Mailyn Wilkerson all were starters last season. Sophomore guard Jade Upshaw and sophomore forward Kiayra Ellis both played significant minutes in primarily reserve roles.
While today’s game is the season opener, the Red Wolves held closed scrimmages with Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State.
“We’ve already scrimmaged two games and the first one was the jitters and things like that, but the second game was night and day,” Rogers said. “The second game was really exciting. We scored in the 90s and that was without Keya Patton, Leilani Augmon and a couple others. I think we’re still really good.”
Louisiana Tech opened the season Monday with an 86-30 rout of Central Baptist. Keiunna Walker, a senior guard from Lonoke who is the preseason Player of the Year in Conference USA, led the Techsters with 17 points.
“She’s an Arkansas kid and I’m sure she’ll be really excited for this one. She’s a great kid, a great player,” Rogers said of Walker. “She’s a go-getter. She can score on all three levels and Lauryn Pendleton is going to start out on her, so I’m excited about that matchup. It should be fun to watch.”
ASU opens the season with road games against Louisiana Tech today and Tennessee-Martin on Monday. The Red Wolves start a four-game home stand Nov. 16 against Hendrix.