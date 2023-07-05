A-State's Rogers excited to start summer workouts

Arkansas State coach Destinee Rogers (background) watches her team handle the ball during a game last season.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton News Bureau

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers is ready to start putting her team together.

Arkansas State held its first summer workout in women’s basketball Monday. Rogers, the Red Wolves’ third-year head coach, said the team will be together for the next five weeks before taking a short break leading up to the fall semester.

