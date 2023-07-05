A-State's Rogers excited to start summer workouts

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers is ready to start putting her team together.
Arkansas State held its first summer workout in women’s basketball Monday. Rogers, the Red Wolves’ third-year head coach, said the team will be together for the next five weeks before taking a short break leading up to the fall semester.
Six newcomers – a group that includes five Division I transfers – have joined eight returnees on campus for summer workouts.
“We definitely needed size, so we went out and got a 6-3 player, a 6-4 and then we got another 6-1, 6-2 presence, and then we have a 6-foot guard coming in. We knew we had to get bigger and stronger, so we went and did that,” Rogers said. “We knew we needed another point guard, and we got two of those.
“We’re really excited about where we are and really feel like merging those players with the returners coming back, we have an opportunity to really compete at a high level. It’s super exciting.”
ASU returns its top four scorers from last season’s youthful team that won seven of its last 11 games to finish the season with a 13-19 record.
Izzy Higginbottom was the Sun Belt Conference’s Newcomer of the Year as well as a second-team All-Sun Belt selection. Lauryn Pendleton was the 2022 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.
Anna Griffin started all 32 games while averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds, while Mailyn Wilkerson and Melodie Kapinga combined to start 52 games. Rogers said Kapinga is recovering from an ACL injury but is expected to return before the season starts.
ASU won four of its last six regular-season games, then reached the tournament quarterfinals before losing to Southern Miss. Rogers said the late run gave her team’s returnees a taste of success.
“Our momentum changed. Things were a lot better, and they want to experience that through a full season. We even saw it starting in our spring workouts,” Rogers said. “I feel like our spring workouts went really well. They worked really hard and they’re excited for the newcomers. They knew we needed help, and we went out and got that, and I’m really excited to see the talent that we have, just combining everyone together.
“Obviously that comes with some challenges because we have a lot of talent, so the first message to the team is we’re going to have to sacrifice ‘me’ for ‘we.’ The good thing about this team is not only are they great players, but they’re great people as well. I really feel confident about the team we put together.”
ASU’s recruiting class includes Rogers’ sister Wynter, a former state player of the year at Little Rock Christian who spent the last two seasons at West Virginia. Wynter Rogers played in 14 games last season for the Mountaineers.
Destinee Rogers said she can’t wait to coach her sister, a 5-11 guard who averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds during her career at Little Rock Christian.
“People ask me about that all the time. They ask if we’re going to clash or anything like that. I think she’s going to be the easiest kid for me to coach because she’s going to do whatever I ask,” the ASU coach said. “For example, she’s been helping the newcomers with things they need to do. Just whatever we ask of her, she’s going to do it. I can’t wait to coach her. I know her work ethic; I know how hard she works.
“Obviously she’s an elite player. I can’t wait for her to join forces with some of the others and show people how it’s done. She’s a winner, she’s won before, so she knows what it looks like. She knows what it takes.”
ASU’s backcourt additions also include a familiar face in Bre Sutton, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe.
Sutton averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 assists last season at ULM. She narrowly missed a triple-double when the Warhawks defeated the Red Wolves last season in Monroe, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and scored 19 points as ASU won the second meeting in Jonesboro.
“Both times we played her, we couldn’t guard her. She split all of our traps, she split all of our hedges. She had great court vision,” Rogers said. “I’m just happy she’s on our squad and we’re not going against her anymore.”
ASU’s front-line additions include 6-4 Emma Imevbore, a transfer from Lamar; 6-3 Cheyenne Forney, a transfer from Denver; and 6-1 Kendra Gillispie, a transfer from Baylor. Freshman Crislyn Rose of Sachse, Texas, signed with the Red Wolves last fall.
Rogers said Gillispie is a major addition for ASU.
“You look at her numbers at Baylor, she averaged four points and three rebounds, and you take that and put it in the Sun Belt, I think she can get that to somewhere around 15 and eight, 15 and 10,” Rogers said. “I really feel like her numbers are going to explode. Between her and Wynter, I think they can have an opportunity to both compete for (SBC) Newcomer of the Year.”
Rogers said ASU will play eight of its 11 non-conference games at home. Arkansas returns to Jonesboro in November as the Red Wolves and Razorbacks continue their home-and-home series.
ASU’s home slate will also include Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois, North Alabama, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Hendrix.
“We have some good teams coming to FNB Arena and we really feel like we can compete with them,” Rogers said. “We’re excited to host them here in Jonesboro and we feel good about the team that we’ve assembled, so hopefully a lot of people will be excited about that, and they’ll pack out that lower bowl and make this a really tough place to play.”