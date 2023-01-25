A-State's Rogers hoping progress continues this week

JONESBORO — The scoreboard reflected the progress that head coach Destinee Rogers noted on the back half of Arkansas State’s four-game road swing in women’s basketball.
ASU took a seven-game losing streak to South Alabama last Thursday and left it in Mobile by routing the Jaguars 63-47. The Red Wolves narrowly missed another victory Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette, falling 49-48 in overtime.
The previous week, in the first two games of the road swing, ASU lost by a combined 59 points in games at Southern Miss and Texas State.
“I was excited to see progress with our team last week. I thought we played well Thursday. I saw even more progress with us on Saturday as far as our fight, competing, things like that,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “Obviously we were bummed that we didn’t pull out the win, but I was really proud of the steps that I saw my team take.
“I thought that we were definitely moving forward and this week is just focusing on taking it to the next level and continuing to build on that momentum, that progress that we saw, and getting ready for a really tough week.”
The Red Wolves (6-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) get another shot at Southern Miss (13-6, 6-2 SBC) on Thursday night, this time at First National Bank Arena. ASU’s second home game this week is Saturday afternoon against Marshall (11-8, 3-5).
Southern Miss hammered ASU 61-36 a couple weeks ago in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game was close for a half, the Red Wolves trailing only 20-18 before being outscored 25-2 in the third quarter.
While it’s doubtful the Red Wolves have forgotten the first meeting with the Lady Eagles, Rogers is making sure it’s fresh in their minds.
“I’ve been reminding them, reminded them (Monday), will remind them today and tomorrow that we owe them. They’re not 25 points better than us,” Rogers said. “It was a lack of just fight in that third quarter, a lack of competing and executing the things that we wanted to do. We don’t want to do that on Thursday, especially on our home court. We want to protect our home court. We’re really looking forward to the challenges of this week and for me as a head coach, just looking forward to continuing to see the progress of this team.”
ASU yielded an average of 78.7 points in its first six Sun Belt games. UL Lafayette and South Alabama, the league’s lowest-scoring teams, became the first two opponents to score less than 50 against the Red Wolves this season.
Rogers said ASU changed a couple of things with its press to make it more effective, but added that making the players execute in practice has made the biggest difference defensively.
“There’s really no magic to this. You have to be willing to do the work, you have to be willing to compete every single day,” Rogers said. “You have to be willing to be tough. We just didn’t show that early on and to be honest with you, it was very surprising to me because I thought this team was a lot tougher than what we’ve shown. It’s on the shoulders of the head coach to force them to do it in practice, force them to compete, and it carried over to the game.”
ASU led by double figures throughout the second half of its victory at South Alabama, where sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Griffin and Jade Upshaw added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Saturday afternoon, UL Lafayette scored the last six points of the first quarter and the first eight of the second to take a nine-point lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns also scored the last five points of the second quarter and the first three of the third, extending their lead to 10.
Each time the Red Wolves bounced back to keep the game close.
“We kept fighting, we clawed and we clawed, and we got back in it. We took them to overtime, had our chances,” Rogers said. “We just gave up too many O-boards in overtime and they won the hustle plays. I think that’s the thing that won it, but for us, I’m definitely seeing progress defensively. I thought our defense was great Saturday other than the O-boards in the crucial point of the game. Now we have to score the ball the way that we know we can score the ball and that comes with pace.”
Izzy Higginbottom and Pendleton are ASU’s leading scorers at 13.6 and 12.8 points per game, respectively.
Higginbottom, who has missed three conference games because of plantar fasciitis, played 22 minutes against South Alabama and 27 against UL Lafayette. She scored nine points against the Jaguars and led ASU with 12 against the Cajuns.
Rogers said Higginbottom received a shot to help with the pain and her minutes are being managed according to how she feels.
“Sometimes she’ll kind of look at me like, ‘Hey, I need one,’ because she may be feeling a little bit of pain. We just try to get her out so she can get a little bit of treatment on the sideline and then get back in,” Rogers said. “She’s still trying to get that game rhythm and we’re trying to find it in practice first. Then hopefully she has it for the game. That’s just kind of a process right now. I’m hoping in the next two weeks or so that the pain is gone with that shot. We’re doing everything we can to get her feeling good, to get her into game rhythm, because we need the Izzy that we all know.”
ASU shot only 25.5 percent in the first meeting with Southern Miss, finishing with its lowest point total since scoring only 35 in a loss to Arkansas-Little Rock in the 2016-17 season.
The Lady Eagles are among the Sun Belt’s stingiest defensive teams, allowing only 57.9 points per game to rank third in the league in scoring defense. They also feature one of the league’s leading scorers in 5-6 guard Domonique Davis, who averages 17.7 points per game.
“Hopefully this team is ready to go on Thursday. I know I will be. I don’t take it lightly that you lose by 25,” Rogers said. “You have to get up for the next one. You owe them. Hopefully we get up for this one, we play with a lot of energy and just fight on our home court, protect our home court.”