A-State's Rogers hoping progress continues this week

Arkansas State’s Lauryn Pendleton drives around an Appalachian State defender during a game earlier this month. The Red Wolves play at home twice this week, hosting Southern Miss on Thursday and Marshall on Saturday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The scoreboard reflected the progress that head coach Destinee Rogers noted on the back half of Arkansas State’s four-game road swing in women’s basketball.

ASU took a seven-game losing streak to South Alabama last Thursday and left it in Mobile by routing the Jaguars 63-47. The Red Wolves narrowly missed another victory Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette, falling 49-48 in overtime.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Southern Miss

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 6-13, 1-7 SBC; USM 13-6, 6-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: USM, 3-2

Last meeting: USM, 61-36, Jan. 12

