A-State's SBC slate features January home games

JONESBORO — Arkansas State will enjoy the home court advantage often as Sun Belt Conference play begins in women’s basketball, but the Red Wolves will spend plenty of time on the road at the end of their league schedule.
The Sun Belt announced the conference schedule for women’s basketball on Wednesday. ASU will play five of its first six games at First National Bank Arena and will close with five of its last six away from Jonesboro.
Third-year ASU head coach Matt Daniel said he’s just glad to have a schedule as the Red Wolves prepare for their second season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven of ASU’s eight Sun Belt home games will be played in January.
“To be honest, I’m to the point in my career where I don’t worry about that stuff that is out of my control so much,” Daniel said. “We’ve got to play everybody, we have to play some games on the road and we have to play some games at home. The conference schedule is the thing you have the least control over. I am thankful we have one we can put into place because as COVID ramps back up, you never know what that’s going to look like.
“We’re trying to build the schedule the best way we can. I’m excited about the conference schedule, just as excited about the non-conference schedule. The fact that we start five out of six at home and we end five out of six on the road, if I got to pick, I think that would probably be the way I would pick.”
The Sun Belt returns to a more typical Thursday-Saturday weekly schedule for conference play in 2021-22.
Last season, to minimize travel, teams played the same opponent at the same site on back-to-back days. ASU wound up playing 14 of its 18 scheduled Sun Belt games, ultimately having four canceled because of COVID-19 and inclement weather.
“The Friday-Saturday (schedule) didn’t really bother me, especially playing the same opponent because it’s only one scout and it’s a quick turnaround,” Daniel said. “However, I think it’s also good for the student-athletes to have that one day of rest in between. It will be interesting going back to a traditional schedule after knowing what the Friday-Saturday format looked like.”
Daniel, whose team lost its last 11 games after a season-ending knee injury to point guard Jireh Washington, said playing back-to-back days was tough on players.
ASU finished the season 9-12 after losing to South Alabama in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament.
“If you have somebody who goes down on Friday night, you can pretty much book it that just from a protection standpoint, they’re not going to be available on Saturday,” Daniel said. “That was hard, especially on a team that hasn’t had the time to recruit or develop the depth that we needed. You could see with our injuries late in the season, being beat up, and then you throw COVID on top of that, it wasn’t easy.”
Sun Belt teams split into two divisions last season and played only division foes. The 2021-22 schedule still has a divisional look with ASU playing last year’s West foes twice each and facing the East squads once each.
The Red Wolves will play Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Georgia State at home only, while visiting Georgia Southern, Troy and South Alabama. They play Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State and Texas-Arlington home and away.
The conference slate opens Dec. 30 with the Red Wolves visiting Georgia Southern. ASU plays its next five at home against Georgia State (Jan. 1), UL Lafayette (Jan. 6), ULM (Jan. 8), App State (Jan. 13) and Coastal Carolina (Jan. 15).
The Red Wolves visit South Alabama (Jan. 20) and Troy (Jan. 22) before returning to First National Bank Arena to play UTA (Jan. 27) and Texas State (Jan. 29).
ASU’s lone February home game is against UALR on Feb. 19. The month also includes trips to ULM (Feb. 3), UL Lafayette (Feb. 5), UALR (Feb. 12), Texas State (Feb. 24) and UTA (Feb. 26).
The Sun Belt tournament will be held March 2-7 in Pensacola, Fla.
While the Sun Belt has an 18-game conference schedule in men’s basketball, the women’s teams will play just 16 games. Daniel said women’s coaches in the Sun Belt voted to play a 16-game slate and the conference agreed.
“There’s a little different philosophy,” he said. “We want to try and control the non-conference schedule the best we can, that fits where the programs are at. The women’s league was a multiple-bid league with Western (Kentucky), Middle (Tennessee) and Little Rock, getting multiple bids with a 16-game schedule. We’re trying to control that the best way we can.”
The Red Wolves have two men’s and women’s doubleheaders at First National Bank Arena. The ASU men’s team will play Georgia Southern on Jan. 1 and UALR on Jan. 13.
ASU expects to announce its women’s non-conference schedule soon, Daniel said.
“We are waiting on one contract to finalize and it’s with a Power Five school,” Daniel said “It will be a home-and-home situation, if we can get everything finalized and I think that’s going to go through. That would give us two Power Five home-and-homes, which is the way I’d like to do it for the community and the university.”
ASU starts a four-year, home-and-home contract with the University of Arkansas this season. The Razorbacks are scheduled to visit First National Bank Arena on Nov. 19.