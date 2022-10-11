A-State's Schmidt captures medalist honor

Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt tees off during the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club. Schmidt set an ASU record with a 54-hole score of 204 to earn individual medalist honors.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Tied for the lead entering the day, Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt created distance in Tuesday’s final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic women’s golf tournament at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Schmidt shot a 4-under par 68 in the third round en route to winning the individual medalist crown by four strokes, totaling a program-record 54-hole score of 204. Her victory ties her for the program record in wins with four, matching Shellie Wenzel and Amanda Beeler.