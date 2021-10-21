JONESBORO — Desi Sills put on a show before his night ended with a scare in Arkansas State’s basketball scrimmage Wednesday.
Sills, a junior transfer from Arkansas, scored a game-high 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He tumbled to the court after colliding with forward Norchad Omier on a drive to the basket with 3:17 remaining in the scrimmage and was taken from the court on a stretcher.
Tests Wednesday night and Thursday morning did not reveal a serious leg injury for the former Jonesboro High School star, ASU head coach Mike Balado said in a statement.
“Desi was evaluated last night, and again this morning, by our sports medicine team and team doctors,” Balado said in the statement Thursday. “His playing status is considered day-to-day with no serious injury.”
Sills scored 19 points in the first half to help the Black team take a 32-23 halftime lead. The Scarlet team roared back with 50 points in the second half to prevail 73-63.
Senior guard Marquis Eaton and redshirt freshman guard Malcolm Farrington scored 18 points each to lead the Scarlet team, with Farrington sinking 6-of-8 from the 3-point line.
Junior forward Keyon Wesley added 11 points, while Omier had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, plus five blocked shots for Scarlet. Second-year freshman Caleb London added seven points, eight rebounds and six assists.
“It was a great scrimmage all around,” Balado said. “I thought the Black team did a really good job in the first half of taking care of the ball, and the (Scarlet) team, they weren’t as efficient, but then in the second half they turned it on. I mean, they scored 50 points in 16 minutes. It was an overall good showing.”
Eaton scored 13 points in the second half while Farrington was 5-of-6 from the 3-point-line for 15 points after halftime. The Scarlet team had just two turnovers in the second half after committing eight in the first, leading to more shots and only two points off turnovers for the Black team. In the first half, the Black team had 11 points off turnovers.
“It wasn’t so much that they (Scarlet) weren’t guarding well, they were turning it over and they had no defense in transition. That’s why the Black team was up,” Balado said. “I told them that all you have to do is make crisp passes and take care of the ball, make sure you make efficient passes.”
The two teams combined to shoot 16-of-36 (.444) from the 3-point line. Led by Omier, the Scarlet team had a 31-23 rebounding advantage.
ASU has an exhibition game scheduled Nov. 1 against Blue Mountain College. The Red Wolves open the regular season at home Nov. 9 against Harding.
“This team, I’m going to say to it all year, it comes down to little things and fundamentals. They know to play, they know what you expect from them,” Balado said. “It’s just going to be the little stuff, setting the right screens at the right time, knowing the plays at the right time, guys rotating defensively at the right time. When we go back to the film, I’m sure there’s a bunch of stuff that I missed, so I’ll watch it, but there was also a lot of good stuff out there too.”