JONESBORO — After spending a season at Arkansas State, Desi Sills is planning to finish his college basketball career away from his hometown.
Sills announced his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. The former Jonesboro High School star is one of five ASU men’s basketball players to go into the portal this week, a list that also includes Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier.
In a social media post, Sills thanked ASU’s coaching staff, teammates and fans for welcoming him back to Jonesboro. He began his college career at Arkansas, playing in 98 games over three seasons with the Razorbacks, before transferring to ASU last year.
“A-State fans, it was great coming home and playing in my hometown at the collegiate level,” wrote Sills, a 6-foot-2 guard who has one year of eligibility remaining. “The fans, my teammates, and being home with my family made this season one of the best I’ve had in my college career. Jonesboro will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart.”
Starting 27 of 28 games that he played, Sills averaged 12.6 points as ASU’s No. 2 scorer behind Omier. He led the Red Wolves with 51 steals and was third in assists (79) and rebounds (101).
Sills scored in double figures in 18 games with a high of 25 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He averaged 11.7 points in Sun Belt Conference games with a high of 21 against regular-season champion Texas State.
Combining three seasons at Arkansas and one at ASU, Sills has made 74 career starts and scored 1,110 career points.
Reserve forward Lazar Grbovic also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. Grbovic played in 14 games as a freshman, scoring nine points against both Mississippi Valley State and Central Baptist.
Omier, who averaged a double-double of 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds as a second-year freshman at ASU, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. Forward Keyon Wesley, who made 23 starts this season and 40 over two seasons, and reserve guard Mario Fantina have also entered the transfer portal.
With senior guard Marquis Eaton having completed his eligibility and Omier, Sills and Wesley in the transfer portal, guard Caleb Fields is the only regular starter from this season’s team remaining on the roster for the 2022-23 season.
ASU finished 18-11 overall this season, including an 8-7 mark in Sun Belt games. The Red Wolves were eliminated in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals by Georgia State for the second consecutive season.
Earlier this month the university announced a two-year contract extension for fifth-year head coach Mike Balado, whose contract had been scheduled to expire March 31.