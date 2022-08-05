A-State's Tyler determined to avoid complacency

Arkansas State’s Reed Tyler finds running room after a reception during a game against Louisiana-Lafayette during the 2020 season.

 ASU sports information

JONESBORO — Reed Tyler knows how easy it can be for a player who has been in college football as long as he has to become complacent.

Tyler is going through Arkansas State’s preseason football camp for the fifth time. Having never redshirted and getting an extra season because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze two years ago, the senior tight end from Brandon, Miss., stands to become a rare five-year letterman this fall with the Red Wolves.

