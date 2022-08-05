A-State's Tyler determined to avoid complacency

JONESBORO — Reed Tyler knows how easy it can be for a player who has been in college football as long as he has to become complacent.
Tyler is going through Arkansas State’s preseason football camp for the fifth time. Having never redshirted and getting an extra season because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze two years ago, the senior tight end from Brandon, Miss., stands to become a rare five-year letterman this fall with the Red Wolves.
But while he’s been there and done that at ASU, Tyler has no intention of giving off that vibe this season.
“It’s very easy to act like a guy who knows, who’s going through it for the fifth time and knows what he’s doing and acts like that and doesn’t take coaching,” Tyler said after Thursday’s practice. “My biggest thing, whether it’s outside the field or on the field, in the locker room or meetings, is to fight complacency no matter what.
“I haven’t seen it come up yet, I just know it’s something that can happen in your last year. It’s nice that I love my teammates and love ball, so that kind of contradicts it.”
Tyler (6-3, 246) hopes his experience will be an asset at a position group where the Red Wolves have young talent.
The rest of ASU’s tight ends were years from playing college football when Tyler saw his first action against Southeast Missouri State in the Red Wolves’ 2018 season opener. He has played in 47 games during his ASU career, while the other five tight ends on the roster have played in a combined total of 20.
“One of my biggest things I wanted to come into this year with, since I’m the oldest guy in the room, is just a bigger role as far as leadership,” Tyler said. “Technique-wise, I think that’s my biggest niche, too. I’m a bigger body than some of the other guys and they might be able to help me on some of my route stuff or something in the passing game, and I can help them in the run game and then even just my experience, helping in that area as well.”
ASU’s tight end group also includes sophomore Emmanual Stevenson, who earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors last season despite being limited to 10 games because of injury; sophomore Seydou Traore, who made 10 of his 12 catches in the last three games of 2021; and freshman Miller McCrumby, who went through spring practice after enrolling in January.
Tyler said each player at tight end adds something different to the team.
“I think our biggest attribute is that we’re so deep. If there was only one tight end, if you go in the first series of a game, you’re going to have to go back out there for the rest of the game,” Tyler said. “Now our best attribute, to me, is you can just go hard the entire time, give it all you’ve got, and you know someone is going to be able to come in and you’re going to be able to go right back in. We can rotate and use that to our advantage.”
Shoulder problems affected Tyler last season and he sat out most of spring practice after undergoing surgery. He played in 10 games, starting three, in 2021.
“Last season I was struggling with some AC sprains and I ended up having to have surgery on my shoulder and get part of my collarbone cut out,” Tyler said. “I ended up practicing toward the end of spring just to loosen back up, get in the mindset and get my mind right for the fall. I’m 100 percent healthy now, so we’re good.”
Tyler’s career statistics include 44 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns. One of his touchdown receptions came in 2019 against Florida International in the Red Wolves’ 34-26 Camellia Bowl victory.
Looking over four years, Tyler said his teammates and the Jonesboro community stand out in his memories.
“I got married this past May and five of my eight groomsmen were teammates,” he said. “Hanging out in Jonesboro, just knowing the community and getting to know people through the 1200 Club, which I think has been a great help to the organization and the rest of the guys getting to know the community. Just the atmosphere of love and camaraderie that comes from both of those have been the best thing I’ve experienced since being here.”
Tyler said ASU’s team culture has changed for the better entering Butch Jones’ second season as head coach.
“Our culture from just this past year to this year, you walk in the locker room and you don’t have the cliques that we had last year where it’s three or four guys or even in just your position group that it’s the only people you talk to or hang out with,” Tyler said. “You go in the locker room now and it doesn’t matter, defense, offense, special teams, we’re all talking and hanging out.
“I’ve seen that even in these past two days translate onto the field where we’re communicating better on defense, communicating better on offense, inter-positionally and just throughout the whole team in general. It makes it a lot more fun, too.”