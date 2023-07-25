A-State's Zvada makes preseason All-SBC team

Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada (33) is a first-team selection on the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference football team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was a first-team selection on the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference football team announced Monday.

Zvada was the only Red Wolf recognized on the preseason All-Sun Belt team, which was announced the day before the start of Sun Belt Football Media Days in New Orleans. ASU was picked sixth in the Sun Belt West Division in the preseason coaches poll.