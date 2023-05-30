AAA announces All-Star selections

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — All-star game rosters in baseball, softball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer have been announced by the Arkansas Activities Association.
The East squad in the All-Star baseball game includes four players from area schools. The team includes Jonesboro’s Maddox Morrison, Brookland’s Cade Collins, Greene County Tech’s Camden Farmer and Armorel’s Preston Van Dyke.
Seven area players and two coaches have been chosen to participate in the All-Star softball contest. The East roster includes Westside’s Jada Diaz, Valley View’s Anna Winkfield, Brookland’s Taylor Reed, Riverside’s Mackenzie Thomas, Greene County Tech’s Karley Burrow, East Poinsett County’s Keegan McCorkle and Tuckerman’s Hannah Nicholson. Brookland’s Karen Sanders and Paragould’s Marty Williford are assistants on the East staff.
East girls’ soccer selections include Jonesboro’s Brianna Pacheco, Valley View’s Ellie Higgins, Paragould’s Jillian Glasgow and Greene County Tech’s Bailey Reddick. Brookland’s Gabe Guimond and Cesar Alvarado are on the East boys’ soccer roster along with Valley View’s Brandon Southard and Jonesboro’s Clay Glomski.
The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games are scheduled June 23-24 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. The baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball games are set for June 23, followed by girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and football on June 24.