AAA announces All-Star selections

Brookland’s Cade Collins jumps to celebrate a home run during a game against Riverside this season. Collins is among the selections for the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game next month in Conway.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — All-star game rosters in baseball, softball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer have been announced by the Arkansas Activities Association.

The East squad in the All-Star baseball game includes four players from area schools. The team includes Jonesboro’s Maddox Morrison, Brookland’s Cade Collins, Greene County Tech’s Camden Farmer and Armorel’s Preston Van Dyke.