JONESBORO — Jonesboro, Greene County Tech and Harrisburg learned new conference assignments in new classifications Tuesday when the Arkansas Activities Association announced football conferences for the 2022-24 classification cycle.
Jonesboro will move into the state’s largest classification as a member of the 7A-Central for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, moving up from Class 6A as previously announced. The Hurricane will join Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock.
Greene County Tech is moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A, where the Golden Eagles will be part of a 10-team 6A-East conference. The only change in the 5A-East conference involves Batesville Southside, which is moving up from Class 4A and fills the slot vacated by GCT.
Harrisburg moves up from Class 3A to Class 4A. The Hornets will move into the 4A-3 conference as Cave City, formerly in 4A-3, shifts to 4A-2.
The 3A-3 conference will have only seven teams with Harrisburg moving up to Class 4A. Cross County, East Poinsett County and Marked Tree will play in 2A-2, which will also include Clarendon, Des Arc, Earle, Marianna and McCrory.
While Little Rock Catholic moves down in classification from 7A to 6A, four private schools will go up under the new Competitive Equity Factor, which uses a formula to assess non-public school teams over a four-year period.
Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian moved from Class 5A to the 6A-West. Shiloh Christian moved up from Class 4A to the 5A-West and Harding Academy went up from Class 3A to the 4A-2.