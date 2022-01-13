LITTLE ROCK — State tournament sites in several high school sports were determined Thursday through a vote by the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors.
Sheridan was awarded the Class 5A state basketball tournament in March after a runoff vote that also involved Jonesboro. Other schools listed as bidding for 5A basketball included Lake Hamilton, Jacksonville and Siloam Springs.
Magnolia was chosen to host the Class 4A state basketball tournament over bids from Blytheville and Farmington. Valley Springs will serve as host for the Class 3A state tournament at North Arkansas College in Harrison.
Junction City was selected as the host for 2A state basketball after a runoff vote that also involved Rector, another of the seven schools to bid for the tournament.
A site for the 1A state basketball tournament had not been announced as of press time. Little Rock Southwest will host the Class 6A state basketball tournament.
State basketball championship games in all classifications will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Sites for the Class 4A East Region and Class 1A Region 2 basketball tournaments had not been announced late Thursday afternoon. The Class 3A Region 2 tournament will be held in Rose Bud; the Class 2A North Region tournament is set for Carlisle; and the Class 2A Central Region tournament was awarded to White County Central.
Brookland will serve as the host for the Class 4A state volleyball tournament from Oct 25-27. Rogers will serve as the 6A volleyball host; Greenbrier was awarded the 5A tournament; Harding Academy will be the site for the 3A tournament; and Mansfield will be the location for 2A volleyball. All state finals will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Oct. 29.
None of the state baseball or softball tournaments will be played in Northeast Arkansas.
State baseball hosts include Springdale, Class 6A; Hot Springs Lakeside, Class 5A; Nashville, Class 4A; Valley Springs, Class 3A; South Side Bee Branch, Class 2A; and Ouachita, Class 1A. Hosts for state softball include Fayetteville, Class 6A; Hot Springs Lakeside, Class 5A; Nashville, Class 4A; Valley Springs, Class 3A; South Side Bee Branch, Class 2A; and Ouachita, Class 1A.
Brookland will host the Class 4A East Region baseball and softball tournaments for the second consecutive season. Walnut Ridge will host Class 3A Region 2 baseball and softball; Carlisle is the site for Class 2A North Region baseball and softball; and Marked Tree will host the Class 1A Region 2 baseball and softball tournaments.
State soccer hosts include El Dorado, Class 5A; Pulaski Robinson, Class 4A; and Bergman, Class 3A. No bid was received to host Class 6A soccer.
State championship games in baseball, softball and soccer will be played in Benton.
State track and field meet hosts include Little Rock Central, Class 6A; Van Buren, Class 5A; and Quitman, Class 2A. No bids were received for 4A, 3A or 1A track and field.
Russellville will host the Meet of Champions; Fayetteville will be the site for the state decathlon/heptathlon championships; and Lake Hamilton will host state cross country.