JONESBORO — Regional tournaments involving area high school basketball teams were postponed again Thursday by the Arkansas Activities Association because of winter weather.
Tournaments that were postponed Wednesday and Thursday include the Class 4A East Region tournament at Highland; the Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Rose Bud; the Class 2A North Region tournament at Carlisle; the Class 2A Central Region tournament at White County Central; and the Class 1A Region 2 tournament at Hillcrest.
Previously purchased tickets for regional tournaments will be honored on the day the game has been rescheduled, the AAA announced.
Area teams in the 4A East Region tournament include Brookland, Blytheville, Valley View and Pocahontas in the boys’ division and Highland, Trumann, Wynne and Valley View in the girls’ bracket. Osceola, Manila, Walnut Ridge, Rivercrest and Newport are among the teams on the 3A-2 boys’ bracket, while Manila, Hoxie, Corning and Osceola are on the girls’ bracket.
The 2A North Region tournament includes Buffalo Island Central, Rector and Bay in the boys’ division along with Marmaduke, Rector, Riverside and Buffalo Island Central in the girls’ division. Area teams that qualified for the 2A Central tournament include the Sloan-Hendrix boys, Tuckerman boys and Tuckerman girls.
Area teams in the 1A-2 tournament include Marked Tree, Ridgefield Christian and Maynard in the boys’ division, plus Hillcrest, Maynard and Marked Tree in the girls’ division.
Nettleton’s boys’ and girls’ games at Searcy have been pushed back to tonight, while Paragould’s home doubleheader with Greene County Tech was also postponed until tonight. Jonesboro is scheduled to play at Marion this evening.