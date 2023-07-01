Accolades, opportunities roll in for Caldwell

Valley View junior outfielder / pitcher Slade Caldwell is the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — One season ended and another began for Valley View’s Slade Caldwell after the Class 5A state championship game in May.

Caldwell has traveled the country to play baseball along with other top prospects in the class of 2024. This week, he has been in Cary, N.C., for USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline League. Next week, he goes to Seattle for Friday’s MLB/USA Baseball High School All-American Game.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com