Accolades, opportunities roll in for Caldwell

JONESBORO — One season ended and another began for Valley View’s Slade Caldwell after the Class 5A state championship game in May.
Caldwell has traveled the country to play baseball along with other top prospects in the class of 2024. This week, he has been in Cary, N.C., for USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline League. Next week, he goes to Seattle for Friday’s MLB/USA Baseball High School All-American Game.
Those are just a couple of the summer stops for Caldwell, a junior outfielder/pitcher who adds Best Under The Sun Player of the Year honors to a long list of accolades after another brilliant season for the Blazers.
Caldwell was named the Gatorade Player of the Year and the SBLive Player of the Year for Arkansas after leading the Blazers (29-5) to a state runner-up finish in 5A. He made the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 6 team, one of 13 players from a five-state area, and earned third-team All-America honors from ABCA.
While he appreciates the awards, Caldwell is trying to focus on his craft this summer.
“I take it day by day, you know,” he said during a recent break in his schedule. “I really don’t try to focus on (awards) because I can’t get too big of a head. I’m still trying to work on a few things, and I know how far I am from where I need to be.”
Caldwell displayed excellence on a daily basis as Valley View reached the state finals for the third straight year.
Offensively, Caldwell ended the season with a .512 batting average, a stunning .656 on-base percentage and a 1.575 OPS, a statistic that combines on-base and slugging percentages. He hit for power, producing 18 extra-base hits, and changed games on the basepaths with 40 stolen bases on the way to 54 runs scored.
“It’s easy to get used to it since you see it all the time, but for him to get on base for a clip of like 67 percent, you just kind of expect him to get on base,” Valley View coach Josh Allison said. “He just does it. It’s one of those deals like no matter whether the pitcher is good or just average, he figures out a way to get the barrel on it, hits it hard.
“He comes up and hits a game-winning home run this year, and you just kind of just felt like he was going to do it. He does some really special things at the plate and people start trying to walk him, and you really can’t do that because he steals second and possibly third. He’s just a very dynamic offensive player for whatever level he’s going to continue to play at.”
Caldwell’s walk-off home run ended a 10-inning battle with Lonoke, the eventual Class 4A state champion. The Jackrabbits were an out away from pushing the game into the 11th when Caldwell stepped to the plate.
Rather than walk Caldwell, who was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases to that point, Lonoke decided to pitch to him.
“I was like, ‘Well, it’s the bottom of the 10th, two outs, and I’ve got nothing to lose right now, so I might as well swing as hard as I can,’” Caldwell said. “I took the first strike. I saw it pretty good, and I was like, ‘OK, he went fastball,’ and I was sitting speed and luckily I got a breaking ball over the plate, sat back and drove it the other way.”
On the mound, Caldwell was 7-1 with a 2.32 earned run average. He struck out 72 batters and walked just 17 in 54 1/3 innings.
Caldwell said his velocity and command of his pitches improved as a junior.
“We probably didn’t take care of him as well as we should have, meaning he had never thrown as much as he threw,” Allison said. “Early in the year, probably his velocity was 87, 88, and I think we threw him like 50 innings, which he had never even gotten close to before. He kind of wore down toward the end of the year. We tried to protect him there late as much as we could and give him some rest.
“He competes his butt off. On the mound he was better than we had hoped for him to be this year.”
Caldwell made key plays in center field, too. He threw out a runner at the plate in the sixth inning of a scoreless game against Benton in the state quarterfinals, then tripled and scored in the bottom of the inning as Valley View won 1-0.
In the state finals, Caldwell tracked down three hard-hit balls to prevent runs and help the Blazers force extra innings.
“That’s easy to get overlooked, but there’s not a lot of kids who get to those balls. Those are run-saving plays, big-inning saving plays,” Allison said. “He’s just a really, really good, motivated, highly talented athlete. The good thing about Slade is the kind of effort we get every day. He’s always trying to get better. He’s not satisfied. The sky is the limit for him.”
Allison said Caldwell, like any player, has room to get even better.
“I think there’s still room for improvement and that’s crazy to say with a kid who hit .515 or whatever he hit. I think there’s more growth in that swing and he works on it all the time,” Allison said. “Obviously his arm strength is something he’s been working on. He can always try to get faster and that’s all stuff I know he’s going to take care of. I don’t want to say he needs to work on his swing like something is wrong with it, but he can keep perfecting what he’s doing.”
Also an all-state football player, Caldwell was recently listed as the No. 8 high school prospect for the 2024 MLB draft on the Future Stars Series website.
While he’s thought about the draft, Caldwell’s focus is on development and making the most of his senior season. Valley View won a state championship during his freshman year but lost in extra innings in each of the last two state finals.
“I know we’ve made it to the state finals every year,” Caldwell said. “Hopefully we can make it back and win. I just want to end on that note.”