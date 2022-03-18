Acebo breaks JHS records in banner senior season

While Rykar Acebo is more interested in winning football games than putting up statistics, he recognizes the relationship between the two.
Numbers like those generated by Acebo and his receivers last fall at Jonesboro lead to team success, such as the 6A-East conference championship the Hurricane shared with eventual state champion El Dorado.
Acebo, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, led an offense that averaged more than 39 points per game in conference play as the Hurricane’s senior quarterback. He broke Jonesboro’s single-season records for passing yardage and passing touchdowns.
Just as he spread the football to the Hurricane’s skill-position players, Acebo spreads the credit to his teammates.
“I’m not a big stats kind of guy. I’d rather have more wins than stats, but the stats go along with the wins,” Acebo said. “Without the stats, it’s hard to accomplish what we did. It felt good for me, it was more of a confidence thing.
“I look back and I see that and I’m like, ‘We had a really good year, and I had a good year myself,’ but it’s not just because of myself. It’s because of the great teammates I had. The receivers were just phenomenal all year. I look at those as more of a team stat because I couldn’t get it done without those guys.”
Acebo delivered the ball on time and on target every Friday night for the Hurricane (7-4, 6-1 6A-East).
Completing more than 67 percent of his passes, Acebo set Jonesboro records with 3,058 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns. He threw eight interceptions in 311 attempts.
“I think all you have to do is look at him statistically and see that he probably had the best year any JHS quarterback has ever had,” Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said. “You’re completing nearly 70 percent of your passes for over 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns. Just very, very impressive, and to do so with a young offensive line where the weight was on him.
“He stood in the pocket a lot and delivered a lot of tough passes and made some big plays in big games. You add all that together and it’s probably as good a year for a quarterback as Jonesboro has ever seen.”
While quarterback play is vital in any offense, everything in Jonesboro’s spread ran through Acebo.
Coleman, who has been his alma mater’s head coach since 2008, said he has never given a quarterback as much freedom as Acebo had to change plays. Thanks to its senior quarterback’s decisions, the Hurricane kept down-and-distance situations manageable while displaying big-play potential with passing game targets such as Kavon Pointer, Tyrin Ruffin and Jesse Washington.
Acebo acknowledged he had a lot of responsibility even before the ball was snapped.
“It’s just making sure everybody is lined up and ready to go, making sure everybody knows what they’re doing, and then obviously making the right reads, making the right throws and even pass protection,” Acebo said. “I had to call out pass protection, so I had to know that and make sure everybody was confident in what they were doing and knew what was going on.”
Playing behind an offensive line that began the season with two sophomores starting and finished with three, Acebo threw multiple touchdown passes in every game. He fired six touchdown passes in a rout of Pine Bluff and tossed five in a 50-43 loss at Marion in the regular-season finale.
Acebo passed for 437 yards against Sylvan Hills, helping lead Jonesboro to a victory that clinched a 6A-East title share, and went over 300 in two other games. The only game where he finished under 200 was a rout of Sheridan.
Reading coverage was easier this season, Acebo said, in large part because of the experience he gained while starting seven games as a junior.
“It’s one thing doing it in practice, but once you get in a game, it’s a different thing. Having that experience from my junior year was really beneficial to me,” Acebo said. “I knew what game scenarios were going on and how to deal with things during a game.”
Jonesboro limited Acebo’s carries, not wanting to risk injury, but he averaged 5.4 yards per carry while running for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
Coleman said Acebo’s mobility played a role in Jonesboro’s passing success.
“He really runs the ball exceptionally well, but we told him if he did run to slide or run out of bounds, to be really safe whenever he did decide to run,” Coleman said. “A lot of times one of those unseen things, and by that I mean there’s not a stat for it, is how he would buy time with his legs to make a pass downfield. He did that a lot.”
Both Coleman and Acebo agree the quarterback’s best game likely came in the 6A-East opener against El Dorado, a game the Hurricane rallied to win 31-20 over the eventual state champions.
Acebo was 23-of-32 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats. He threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half as Jonesboro scored the final 24 points.
“Everything was playing out how we practiced it. I think that was probably our best game as a team, not only because they were state champions but the way we played and the way we battled,” Acebo said. “We were down in the first half, but we battled and came back. I felt like that was our best game as a team, not only myself too.”
Also a shortstop and pitcher for the Hurricane baseball team, Acebo is planning to play football in college. He has received interest from teams at several different levels, and wants to add muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame.
“I think in throwing distance, throwing power, I’m pretty good there, but if I get bigger and stronger, it’s going to increase even more,” Acebo said. “In today’s world, the quarterback is more of an athlete instead of a big pocket passer. I’m going to try to develop into one of those big guys who can do it all.”