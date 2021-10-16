Acebo fires 6 TD passes as Jonesboro rolls

JONESBORO — Friday night’s windy conditions didn’t keep Jonesboro from dissecting another 6A-East conference opponent with its passing game.
Quarterback Rykar Acebo fired six touchdown passes as the Hurricane roared past West Memphis 40-0 at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Acebo has thrown 16 of his 23 touchdown passes in Jonesboro’s four 6A-East games. Ranked third in Class 6A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, the Hurricane (5-2, 4-0 conference) has outscored four conference opponents 163-33 as it turns its focus to next Friday’s game at Searcy (4-3, 3-1).
Senior tight end Tyrin Ruffin caught three touchdown passes. Senior wide receiver Kavon Pointer hauled in two touchdown passes and senior wideout Jesse Washington caught one touchdown pass.
Jonesboro built a 14-0 lead over the Blue Devils (1-6, 0-4) in the first quarter with the first of Acebo’s two touchdown passes. Pointer caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on the Hurricane’s first drive and Ruffin eluded two defenders on his way to the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Acebo threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Ruffin 23 yards to Pointer and 87 yards to Ruffin in the second quarter as the Hurricane took a 33-0 halftime lead.
Jonesboro’s final touchdown came in the third quarter on Acebo’s 35-yard pass to Jesse Washington.
The Hurricane’s defense posted its first shutout since a 40-0 victory over Jacksonville in 2018. Jonesboro has given up only 13 points in its last 13 quarters.