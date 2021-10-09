Acebo leads Hurricane in 49-6 rout

PINE BLUFF — Jonesboro’s first road game in 6A-East conference play turned out to be an easy trip.
Senior quarterback Rykar Acebo fired four touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the Hurricane trounced Pine Bluff 49-6.
Jonesboro (4-2, 3-0 conference) and defending champion Sylvan Hills (5-1, 3-0) are tied atop the 6A-East standings, with El Dorado, Searcy and Marion all a game behind the leaders. The Hurricane hosts West Memphis next Friday.
Acebo threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to senior tight end Tyrin Ruffin and 7 yards to senior receiver Jesse Washington in the first quarter, both followed by Tenison Roscoe extra points as Jonesboro took a quick 14-0 lead.
The Hurricane scored twice in the second quarter to expand its lead to 28-0 at halftime. Acebo threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Washington and scored on a 1-yard run.
Acebo’s 79-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Kavon Pointer gave Jonesboro a 35-0 lead in the third quarter. Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-3 conference) scored its only points on the ensuing kickoff, which X’zaevion Barnett returned 78 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore Terrance Brown threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior Grant Bartels and sophomore Kevion Williams scored on a 1-yard run for the Hurricane in the fourth quarter.