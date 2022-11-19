DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis sank 12 3-pointers to cruise past Arkansas State 75-60 Friday night in men's basketball at the University Credit Union Center.
UC Davis (3-1) led wire-to-wire and shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 12-of-24 (.500) on 3-point attempts.
A-State (2-2) was limited to 35.0 percent (21-60) shooting, including 5-of-18 (.278) from 3-point range. Caleb Fields posted a career-high 25 points to lead all scorers while Malcolm Farrington added 13 points in his first action of the season and Terrance Ford Jr. had 10 points, both off the bench.
Robby Beasley led four players in double figures for the Aggies with 15 points.
The Red Wolves faced a 31-25 deficit at the break after shooting 27.3 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. A-State cut that deficit to two, 37-35, with 15:44 to play, but a 9-0 spurt saw the Aggies regain control.
Back-to-back 3-pointers and a three-point play made it 46-35 with 14:19 to go. The Red Wolves trimmed the deficit 52-4, with 8:42 left, but the Aggies answered with 15-4 spurt to build a 14-point advantage, 67-53, with 4:56 left.
Izaiyah Nelson led A-State with eight rebounds while Omar El-Sheikh and Fields each corralled seven boards. UC Davis won the battle on the glass 40-33.
The Red Wolves held an 18-12 advantage in turnovers and outscored the Aggies 20-8 in points off turnovers.
A-State returns to First National Bank Arena Tuesday against Tennessee-Martin with tipoff at 5 p.m.