Aggressive Red Wolves roll past Roos

JONESBORO — Arkansas State bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon.
Stung by Friday night's blowout loss to Morehead State, the Red Wolves rolled past Kansas City 66-55 to conclude the CollegeInsider.com Eracism Invitational. Junior guard Desi Sills set the tone, leading ASU with 18 points, five assists and four steals.
Sills said Friday's 75-51 loss to Morehead State served as a wake-up call for the Red Wolves (4-2).
"Coming in at home and getting beat like that, that was just embarrassing, embarrassing to the A-State uniform, the A-State fans, the A-State community," Sills said. "We're way better than that. Our mindset coming out (Sunday) was to prove what we can do, because they beat Mizzou. They're a good team."
The Red Wolves led almost all the way against the Roos (3-4), who came to Jonesboro with a three-game winning streak that began with an 80-66 victory over Missouri. Kansas City lost 70-62 Saturday night to Morehead State and faced ASU roughly 19 hours later.
ASU coach Mike Balado said his team was completely different Sunday than it was Friday.
"I thought in the Morehead State game they kind of took it to us offensively and we were backpedaling a little bit," Balado said. "Today, you saw a team that started the aggression. We were the aggressor. I usually write about 10 keys to win a game, offense and defense combined. Today I just wrote one. I said we have to be tighter and tougher. They really took that to heart."
ASU limited Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr., Kansas City's top two scorers, to six points combined. The Roos made only 4-of-15 attempts from the 3-point line after shooting 37.3 percent beyond the arc in their first six games.
The Red Wolves shot 53.5 percent from the field while attempting only nine 3-point shots, making six. Markise Davis, who made his first start of the season, and Norchad Omier added 10 points each.
Omier, who came off the bench and played less than six minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, grabbed eight rebounds to lead ASU to a 28-25 advantage on the boards. Marquis Eaton added seven points, moving into ninth place on ASU's career scoring list with 1,376 points, and also had four assists.
Balado said the Red Wolves did not practice well Thursday and reality set in fast when Morehead State took control of Friday's game.
"I don't think I'm going to see that anymore. I don't think this team is a team to repeat itself history-wise as far as negatives," Balado said. "I think we had a great meeting on Saturday and they all aired out a bunch of stuff, all positive, and Desi was really vocal. We showed it today and that's the way we've got to play against everybody, I don't care who it is, because anybody on our schedule can beat you."
"My thing is we have to come in with the same mindset each and every day," said Sills, who scored a team-high 15 points against Morehead State. "We have to be consistent. You don't want to be having one great night and one bad night."
Forward Josiah Allick finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Roos, who shot 41.7 percent from the field.
The Red Wolves began to open their lead late in the first half as Malcolm Farrington and Sills connected for back-to-back 3-pointers, giving ASU a 33-26 lead. They took a 39-32 halftime lead and quickly broke the game open after halftime.
After Kansas City scored the first basket of the second half, ASU reeled off an 11-0 run for a 50-34 lead.
Sills drilled a 3 during the surge and Omier scored twice, including a dunk to end the run with 15:38 left in the game. The Red Wolves led by double digits the rest of the game.
Balado gave credit to all 10 players who saw action for the Red Wolves.
"Everybody equally gets the praise today because it was a true team win," Balado said. "I'm really happy we were able to bounce back and we've got Central Arkansas next week."
ASU hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.